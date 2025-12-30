ON24 Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Cvent

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE:ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B enterprise sales and marketing has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider. The agreement reflects an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of approximately $400 million.

The proposed transaction brings together two complementary platforms serving enterprise marketers and event professionals. ON24’s reliable and secure enterprise-grade webinar and digital engagement capabilities, first party engagement data, and AI-powered workflows complement Cvent’s robust event technology offerings. With a full suite of solutions that power high-impact digital and in-person experiences, Cvent and ON24 are well positioned to support marketing, sales, customer success and event teams as buying journeys become more digital and complex.

Under the terms of the agreement, ON24 shareholders will receive $8.10 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 62% over ON24’s closing share price on November 10, 2025, the last trading day prior to ON24’s disclosure that it had received several indications of interest regarding a potential transaction and a 51% premium to ON24’s 90-day volume weighted average price.

“We are pleased to announce this transformative transaction which marks an important new chapter for ON24,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of ON24. “We’re proud of our global, AI-powered, intelligent engagement platform which enables enterprises to effectively interact with their customers. I would like to thank our talented team around the globe for what they have helped build at ON24, and I look forward to the next phase of ON24’s journey.”

"ON24 has earned the trust of enterprise organizations and marketers by delivering reliable, outcome-driven digital engagement,” said Reggie Aggarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cvent. “We look forward to supporting ON24 as they continue to deliver value and working together to expand how brands engage audiences across digital and in-person experiences.”

The proposed transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the ON24 Board of Directors, is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to approval by ON24 shareholders, the satisfaction of regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, ON24’s common stock will no longer be publicly listed, and ON24 will become a privately held company.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to ON24, and DLA Piper is acting as legal advisor to ON24. William Blair & Company, LLC is acting as financial advisor to Cvent, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal advisor to Cvent.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine our leading first-party experiences with personalization and content as well as capture and act on engagement insights, accelerating the buyer journey and propelling pipeline forward.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the largest global software companies, 4 of the top global asset management firms, 3 of the largest global pharmaceutical companies and 3 of the largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 5,000+ employees and ~30,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

