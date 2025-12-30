Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Selects Nuvve New Mexico for Battery-as-a-Service Projects

TAOS, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kit Carson Electric Cooperative, Inc. (KCEC) has selected Nuvve New Mexico, LLC, a subsidiary of Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), to deploy and operate advanced battery energy storage systems under a Battery-as-a-Service (BAAS) model at two separate locations in northern New Mexico.

Under the terms outlined in a recently executed term sheet, Nuvve New Mexico will develop two 5-megawatt / 20-megawatt-hour (4-hour) battery systems designed to provide peak load mitigation, grid resiliency, and market participation through the Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM) via Guzman Energy and the PNM Balancing Authority Area.

The BAAS model enables KCEC to access critical grid infrastructure without upfront capital investment, while transferring ownership, financing, operations, maintenance, augmentation, and performance responsibilities to Nuvve. The systems will be configured with grid-forming and black-start capability, supporting microgrid operation during outages and enhancing resiliency for essential community services.

The battery systems will support healthcare operations and adjacent critical loads, including fire, rescue, and assisted-living facilities. The systems will also enhance resiliency and peak management for local area infrastructure while supporting long-term grid modernization objectives.

“This partnership with Nuvve New Mexico reflects KCEC’s continued focus on resiliency, affordability, and innovation for our members,” said Luis Reyes, CEO of Kit Carson Electric Cooperative. “Battery-as-a-Service allows us to deploy advanced storage capabilities while maintaining financial discipline and flexibility.”

“We’re honored to have been selected by KCEC for these important projects,” said Ted Smith, CEO of Nuvve New Mexico. “These deployments demonstrate how Battery-as-a-Service can strengthen rural and tribal communities by delivering resiliency, predictable costs, and access to modern grid services without requiring utilities to take on additional balance-sheet risk.”

In addition to the initial projects, Nuvve and KCEC have expressed a shared interest in exploring future collaboration opportunities, including additional battery deployments, community microgrids, electric transportation and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) integration, and joint pursuit of state and federal funding to accelerate grid modernization across KCEC’s service territory.

“We are excited to see the success of Nuvve worldwide battery deployment also happening in New Mexico,” said Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve Holding Corp. CEO. “We announced the Nuvve Battery-as-a-Service business model for coops a few months ago and to have KCEC working with us in this process is an honor.”

The parties expect to proceed to definitive agreements following final documentation and regulatory coordination, with targeted commercial operation beginning approximately 12–18 months after execution of final contracts.

About Kit Carson Electric Cooperative

Kit Carson Electric Cooperative is a member-owned rural electric cooperative serving approximately 30,000 meters across Taos, Colfax, and Rio Arriba Counties in northern New Mexico. KCEC is nationally recognized for its leadership in renewable energy, local generation, and community-focused grid modernization.

About Nuvve New Mexico

Nuvve New Mexico, LLC is a subsidiary of Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) created after Nuvve Holding Corp was awarded a Statewide Pricing Agreement entitled “Electrify New Mexico” (SWPA #50-00000-24-08769AA) focused on delivering grid modernization solutions including integrated stationary batteries, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, microgrids, and intelligent electrification and infrastructure across New Mexico. Nuvve New Mexico LLC is the only entity supporting Nuvve Holding Corp technology deployment in the State of New Mexico.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve powers the future of flexible energy by turning batteries, electric vehicles (EV), buildings, and distributed assets into dynamic grid resources. At the core is Nuvve’s advanced platform for intelligent energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), orchestrating real-time bidirectional charging, load optimization, and grid services. By harnessing an ecosystem of electrification partners, fleets, stationary storage, and smart EV chargers, Nuvve helps utilities and communities unlock flexibility at scale — enhancing reliability, accelerating electrification, and lowering costs. Nuvve enables a clean energy future where mobility, buildings, and infrastructure work together to support a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable grid. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvve operates globally and online at nuvve.com

