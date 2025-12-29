Global Healthy Living Foundation and Guardant Health Announce Partnership to Advance Awareness of Early Colorectal Cancer Detection and Improve Access to Screening

UPPER NYACK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) and Guardant Health today announced a new partnership aimed at improving public understanding of colorectal cancer and encouraging timely screening through trusted, patient-centered education.

Colorectal cancer remains one of the most treatable cancers when caught early; yet, millions of eligible adults are not up to date with their recommended screening due in part to a lack of awareness on available screening options, limited access, time constraints and other challenges.

Through this collaboration, GHLF and Guardant Health will work together to raise awareness on the importance of early detection by amplifying patient and clinician voices, and highlighting the growing range of accessible screening options - including emerging, less-invasive tests that may help more people get screened.

“Our shared goal is simple: empower people with clear, trusted information so they can take steps that support their long-term health,” said Seth Ginsberg, Co-Founder and President of GHLF. “By elevating real experiences and removing stigma or confusion around screening, we hope to help more individuals get screened on time.”

“Improving our nation’s screening adherence gap requires us to work together across the healthcare ecosystem to make sure more people are screened earlier when cancer is more treatable and chances of survival are higher," said Dr. Craig Eagle, Chief Medical Officer at Guardant Health. “I’m eager to see the impact of today’s partnership in driving higher screening rates by empowering patients to stay up to date with their potentially lifesaving screenings.”

Together, the organizations will collaborate on educational initiatives designed to support public health, reduce disparities in cancer prevention, and broaden awareness of - and access to - screening options that may fit different needs and circumstances and enable more individuals to take action.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

About Global Healthy Living Foundation

The Global Healthy Living Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic illnesses through education, patient-centered research and evidence-driven advocacy. GHLF reaches more than 700,000 patients monthly across its websites, generates more than 10 million monthly impressions across social media and produces widely viewed patient-centered content across YouTube and podcast platforms. GHLF never asks the public for donations; it is funded through governments, non-governmental organizations, foundations, industry, family foundations and GHLF Co-Founder Louis Tharp.