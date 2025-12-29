Vicarious Surgical Announces Strategic Software Execution Partnership to Streamline Operations

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) (the “Company”), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve lives by transforming robotic surgery, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with a global digital engineering and software development services firm. This engagement is a central component of the Company’s broader operating model transformation, designed to improve execution, increase development predictability, and reduce operating expenses as reflected in the Company’s cash burn guidance, through a more efficient mix of internal and external engineering resources.

Under the agreement, the external engineering partner will assume responsibility for a significant portion of the software development activities that support the Vicarious Surgical robotic system. This includes engineering support for control systems, visualization, and key workflow components. The partner’s global footprint and mature engineering processes are expected to increase development velocity and enhance milestone predictability while lowering structural cost.

“This agreement strengthens our ability to execute while improving the efficiency of our operating model,” said Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer of Vicarious Surgical. “Partnering with an organization that has scaled programs of similar complexity allows us to focus our internal teams on core innovation, system level integration, and the work that most directly advances us toward design freeze and clinical readiness.”

The partner has begun onboarding through a structured transition plan that maintains continuity across all active workstreams. The engagement aligns with the Company’s strategic effort to optimize its cost base and streamline development pathways. The new hybrid structure, which combines internal leadership with external execution capacity, is expected to support more predictable progress toward key milestones.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next-generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and has received backing by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding use by a company of its websites and social media channels as a means to disclose material information to investors and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, the Company hereby notifies investors, the media and other interested parties that it intends to continue to use its investor relations website (https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com/), its LinkedIn page (https://linkedin.com/company/vicarious-surgical/) and its X feed (@VicariousSurg) to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. The list of social media channels that the Company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time. The Company encourages investors, the media, and other interested parties to review the information the Company posts on its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to information announced by the Company through its SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the Company’s strategic engineering engagement, the potential to improve execution and increase development predictability, the potential of the engagement to reduce full year operating expenses, expected increases in development velocity and milestone predictability, the potential for improved engineering throughput and increased efficiency, the onboarding of external engineering resources, the potential for the Company’s technology to improve patient outcomes, are forward-looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange; the approval, commercialization and adoption of the Company’s initial product candidates and the success of its single-port surgical robot, called the Vicarious Surgical System, and any of its future product candidates and service offerings; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to partner successfully with key third parties including external engineering partners and to leverage those partnerships to manage cost and increase milestone predictability; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s product candidates and services; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for the Vicarious Surgical System, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the size and duration of human clinical trials for the Vicarious Surgical System; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture, supply and distribution agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company’s product candidates and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its product candidates and services; the company’s estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; economic downturns, political and market conditions and their potential to adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations; the Company’s intellectual property rights and its ability to protect or enforce those rights, and the impact on its business, results and financial condition if it is unsuccessful in doing so; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.