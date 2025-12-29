Shapell Properties Marks 70 Years of Innovation, Community Building, and Lasting Impact

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2025, Shapell Properties proudly celebrates its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades of shaping communities, enhancing lives, and pioneering excellence in real estate development and management. What began in 1955 as a mission to build a better future has grown into a trusted, forward-thinking company with a strong presence in commercial, retail, and multi-family real estate across California.

“The company’s journey over the past 70 years has been defined by vision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to creating spaces that foster connection, convenience, and quality of life,” said Bill West, CEO of Shapell Properties. “From the company’s first developments to the thriving multi-family and commercial properties we oversee today, our mission remains strong: to build environments that stand the test of time and enrich the communities they serve.”

A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

At the heart of Shapell Properties’ longevity is its unwavering commitment to core values of unity, integrity, genuine value, and enduring responsibility. Since its inception, Shapell Properties has been at the forefront of responsible development, blending thoughtful design with long-term sustainability.

Key milestones in Shapell’s history include:

1955 - Shapell Properties, previously S&S Construction is established by Nathan Shapell, David Shapell, and Max Webb with a mission to build thoughtful, community-driven developments.

- Shapell Properties, previously S&S Construction is established by Nathan Shapell, David Shapell, and Max Webb with a mission to build thoughtful, community-driven developments. 1969 - Shapell Industries becomes a publicly held company, marking a new chapter of growth and expansion.

- Shapell Industries becomes a publicly held company, marking a new chapter of growth and expansion. 1975 - The company helps shape the suburban growth of California through the development of master-planned communities.

- The company helps shape the suburban growth of California through the development of master-planned communities. 1984 - Shapell becomes the first publicly held real estate company to return to private ownership through a leveraged buyout - an innovative move that set the stage for long-term growth and flexibility.

- Shapell becomes the first publicly held real estate company to return to private ownership through a leveraged buyout - an innovative move that set the stage for long-term growth and flexibility. 2014 - After building more than 75,000 homes, Shapell’s homebuilding division is sold to Toll Brothers, sharpening Shapell Properties’ focus on commercial, retail, and multi-family real estate.

- After building more than 75,000 homes, Shapell’s homebuilding division is sold to Toll Brothers, sharpening Shapell Properties’ focus on commercial, retail, and multi-family real estate. Present - Shapell Properties continues to expand strategically into high-quality commercial, retail, and multi-family developments that position the company for long-term success and adaptability.

Over the years, Shapell Properties has played a pivotal role in some of California’s most significant real estate developments, including the creation of award-winning master-planned communities, state-of-the-art multi-family residences, and thriving retail centers that support local economies. Today, Shapell continues to adapt, ensuring that each project aligns with evolving market trends and community needs.

Beyond Real Estate: A Commitment to People and Purpose

Beyond its physical footprint, Shapell Properties’ success is deeply rooted in its people. The company recognizes that its achievements over the past 70 years have been a direct result of the dedicated professionals, trusted vendors, and valued tenants who bring its properties to life.

In celebration of Shapell Properties’ 70th anniversary, the company launched the 70 Acts of Kindness initiative, encouraging team members to express generosity and goodwill within the communities they serve.

Throughout this holiday season, several Shapell Properties teamed up with national nonprofit One Warm Coat to host coat drives, ensuring warmth and comfort reach those in need in our neighborhoods. Beyond the holidays, we will continue to partner with organizations that share our core values, expanding our efforts to foster unity, compassion, and lasting positive impact in every community we touch.

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter

As Shapell Properties embarks on its next decade, the company remains steadfast in its mission to elevate the standard of real estate development and management while staying true to the values that have defined its success. With a strong foundation rooted in the foresight of its founders, Shapell looks ahead to new opportunities, embracing emerging technologies, evolving consumer needs, and the dynamic nature of the real estate industry.

“The world is ever-changing, and so are we,” added West. “As we celebrate this milestone, we are not just reflecting on our past achievements - we are laying the groundwork for an even brighter future. Our legacy is one of resilience, adaptation, and, above all, a commitment to enriching the lives of those who live, work, and gather in our spaces.”

About Shapell Properties

Shapell Properties, Inc. is a full-service, privately held residential and commercial real estate investment company developing and operating properties throughout California. Founded in 1955 by the Shapell and Webb families, Shapell Properties has built a legacy of responsible development and community enhancement.