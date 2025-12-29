Envision Healthcare Announces Multiyear In-Network Agreements With Arizona Blue

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, today announced its completion of multiyear, multi-service line, statewide agreements with Arizona Blue, strengthening access to in-network care for its members across the state.

The agreements build on the longstanding partnership between Envision and Arizona Blue. It ensures its members will continue to have in-network access to Envision’s highly skilled clinicians in anesthesiology and emergency medicine across the state. The agreements cover Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members.

“We appreciate the collaboration with Arizona Blue, which reinforces our shared dedication to support the delivery of high-quality care and the health of communities across Arizona,” said Jason Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare. “Clinicians are there for patients in their greatest time of need, and agreements like these support our ongoing efforts to empower clinicians and make the healthcare system more sustainable for clinicians and patients.”

“We value Envision’s partnership and are pleased to work with Envision to ensure patients have access to timely, expert care from trusted clinicians in emergency and anesthesiology settings,” said Colby Bower, Vice President of Arizona Blue. “We look forward to building on our progress together.”

As members of communities across the country, Envision clinicians impact the lives of millions of patients each year and are contributing to advancements in medicine. The overwhelming majority of care Envision clinicians provide is through in-network agreements.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare is a leading medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine and anesthesiology. Envision’s medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.