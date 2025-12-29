-

Envision Healthcare Announces Multiyear In-Network Agreements With Arizona Blue

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, today announced its completion of multiyear, multi-service line, statewide agreements with Arizona Blue, strengthening access to in-network care for its members across the state.

The agreements build on the longstanding partnership between Envision and Arizona Blue. It ensures its members will continue to have in-network access to Envision’s highly skilled clinicians in anesthesiology and emergency medicine across the state. The agreements cover Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members.

“We appreciate the collaboration with Arizona Blue, which reinforces our shared dedication to support the delivery of high-quality care and the health of communities across Arizona,” said Jason Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare. “Clinicians are there for patients in their greatest time of need, and agreements like these support our ongoing efforts to empower clinicians and make the healthcare system more sustainable for clinicians and patients.”

“We value Envision’s partnership and are pleased to work with Envision to ensure patients have access to timely, expert care from trusted clinicians in emergency and anesthesiology settings,” said Colby Bower, Vice President of Arizona Blue. “We look forward to building on our progress together.”

As members of communities across the country, Envision clinicians impact the lives of millions of patients each year and are contributing to advancements in medicine. The overwhelming majority of care Envision clinicians provide is through in-network agreements.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare is a leading medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine and anesthesiology. Envision’s medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.

Contacts

Media@EnvisionHealth.com
InvestorRelations@EnvisionHealth.com
www.EnvisionHealth.com

Industry:

Envision Healthcare

Release Summary
Envision Healthcare completes agreements with Arizona Blue, strengthening access to in-network care for its members across the state
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media@EnvisionHealth.com
InvestorRelations@EnvisionHealth.com
www.EnvisionHealth.com

Social Media Profiles
Envision Healthcare
Envision Healthcare
Envision Healthcare
More News From Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Strengthens Financial Position With Completion of Key Financing Transactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision completes financing transactions, underscoring its commitment to building a sustainable future focused on delivering high-quality care...

Envision Healthcare Announces Appointment of Carmen Pla as Chief Revenue Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision appoints Carmen Pla as Chief Revenue Officer....

Envision Healthcare Announces Board of Director Transitions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision’s board appointments include Fredrik Eliasson as Chair of the Board of Directors and Christopher Bradbury as Board Director....
Back to Newsroom