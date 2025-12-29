Capstone Accounting and Tax partners with North Star Tax & Accounting to Expand Presence in Washington

SNOHOMISH, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Accounting and Tax, a leading provider of tax, accounting, and other business services in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions, is excited to announce a new partnership with North Star Tax & Accounting, further expanding Capstone’s presence in Washington with locations in Snohomish and Lynden.

Capstone’s acquisition of North Star aligns with its strategy to expand its footprint into new geographies by partnering with trusted local firms. While North Star Tax & Accounting, known for its commitment to personalized client service and local expertise, will integrate its operations under the Capstone brand, clients will continue to receive local service from the professionals they have come to know and trust.

“We are thrilled to welcome North Star into the growing Capstone family,” said Susan Olson, CEO of Capstone Accounting and Tax. “Their strong reputation, dedication to their clients, and delivery of comprehensive service lines like their Client Accounting Services practice make North Star an ideal fit for our team.”

David Romano and Sheena Frenzel, leaders of North Star, will continue their practices as partners within Capstone. “Joining Capstone is an exciting opportunity for our clients and our team,” said Romano. “Capstone's commitment to local service models resonates with our core values, and we are eager to embark on this new chapter together.”

Frenzel echoed this sentiment: “Combining our resources and experience with Capstone’s expertise and existing network of offices will enable us to enhance the services we provide our clients in the Lynden and Snohomish communities.”

This partnership marks another significant step in Capstone's mission to expand its service offerings and reach while remaining steadfast in its commitment to local engagement and trust. Clients of North Star Tax & Accounting can expect a seamless practice transition over the next few months, including during the upcoming 2026 tax season.

About Capstone Accounting and Tax

Founded in 2004, Capstone Accounting and Tax is a full-service accounting firm providing tax, accounting, and advisory services to businesses and individuals. With local offices across the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions, Capstone is committed to delivering tailored financial solutions and expert guidance with a local-first approach.

Capstone is actively seeking to invest in small and mid-sized accounting, tax, bookkeeping and HR advisory practices nationally. Please reach out to dparker@capstoneaccounting.com to discuss possible partnership opportunities.

For more information about Capstone Accounting and Tax, visit www.capstoneaccounting.com.

About North Star Tax and Accounting

Founded in 2008, North Star Tax and Accounting serves the Snohomish, WA, and Lynden, WA, communities with a full suite of tax and accounting services, including tax planning and preparation, Client Accounting Services, assurance services, and more. North Star prides itself on providing all-in-one accounting services, innovative business solutions, simplified financial management, and sustainable growth support for its clients.