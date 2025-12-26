Starlab Announces Investment from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starlab Space LLC (Starlab) announces the company has received an investment from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SuMi TRUST Bank).

As part of its broader initiatives to support projects addressing social and industrial challenges, including impact investments, SuMi TRUST Bank has been promoting efforts to provide financial backing for innovative ventures. The unique environment of a space station enables research and development that is difficult to achieve on Earth, offering opportunities for innovation in areas such as advanced materials and life sciences.

Through this investment, SuMi TRUST Bank will support Starlab’s efforts to develop and commercialize space station technologies, while exploring opportunities for collaboration that contribute to the advancement of space-related industries and broader industrial development in Japan and globally.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space, Palantir Technologies, and Space Applications Services, with strategic partners including Hilton, Journey, Northrop Grumman, and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab's advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space.com.