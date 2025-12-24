-

Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Northern Insurance Group, Ltd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Northern Insurance Group, Ltd., a long-established Illinois-based agency with a strong reputation for serving clients across a wide range of industries.

Northern Insurance traces its origins back to 1927, when it was founded as Cornolo Insurance Agency by Joe Cornolo. After decades of community-focused service, Armand D’Andrea joined the agency in 2003. The firm was rebranded as Northern Insurance Group, Ltd. in 2005. Today, Northern Insurance is known for its expertise in construction, restaurant, and small business coverage, while maintaining a broad generalist portfolio.

“When we began exploring a partnership, we knew we needed a company with greater resources, stronger carrier access, and a broader platform to support continued growth,” said Armand D’Andrea, President of Northern Insurance Group. “After meeting with the Inszone team, it became clear that their vision aligned with ours. I saw a similar philosophy and a level of scale and support that matched where we wanted to go next. They understand how to grow without losing the personal touch that our clients expect.”

“Armand and the Northern Insurance team represent the best of what independent insurance agencies bring to their communities,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “Northern Insurance Group brings years of expertise to insurance, particularly in construction and restaurant risks, and we are excited to welcome them to Inszone.”

The Northern Insurance team will continue to operate in place, serving clients as they always have—now supported by Inszone’s expanded resources, enhanced technology, and nationwide carrier network.

About Inszone Insurance Services

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone Insurance Services is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering a wide range of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Inszone continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions, now serving clients through offices in California, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington, with additional expansion planned nationwide.

For more information about Inszone Insurance Services, visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.

Contacts

Inszone Insurance Services
Chris Walters – CEO
714-619-5620
cwalters@inszoneins.com

