r4 Federal Awarded Contract Under Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--r4 Federal, the defense-focused operating unit of r4 Technologies, announced it has been selected as an awardee on the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle, with an estimated ceiling value of $151 billion supporting the Golden Dome Initiative.

The SHIELD program is central to MDA’s mission to accelerate the development, integration, and sustainment of layered defenses protecting the United States from evolving missile and aerial threats. Through SHIELD, MDA can rapidly deploy advanced capabilities to detect, track, and defeat threats ranging from ballistic and hypersonic missiles to emerging airborne systems, while maintaining readiness at scale.

r4 Federal brings cross-enterprise AI purpose-built for defense challenges, creating “decision advantage” by helping commanders and planners move faster from fragmented data to actionable insight. The company’s focus is on “decomplexifying” operational systems across maintenance, logistics, supply chain, personnel, operations, and other essential services and support—surfacing risk earlier and strengthening “decision advantage” where it matters most.

“Effective missile defense is, at its core, a sustainment and readiness challenge, not just a technical one,” said Retired Navy Rear Admiral Mark Heinrich, CEO of DPRA and President of r4 Federal. "Through SHIELD, r4 Federal’s predictive AI can helps the Missile Defense Agency maintain a high degree of readiness and move faster from data to decision across the breadth of Integrated Logistics elements that are required to keep critical systems operating smoothly so that they aren’t just effective on a test day, but survivable on the worst day.”

If all contract options are exercised, work supporting new technologies and capabilities aligned to the Golden Dome initiative may continue through December 2035.

Following its acquisition of DPRA, Inc., r4 Technologies has expanded how its enterprise AI platform is applied across defense missions. Through r4 Federal, these combined capabilities support force readiness and operational resilience at scale—strengthening national security through the responsible application of commercial AI.

