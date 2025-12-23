Generational Group Advises KEPCO, Inc. in its Sale to High Performance Metal Finishing

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of KEPCO, Inc. to High Performance Metal Finishing. The acquisition closed December 4, 2025.

Headquartered in Vicksburg, Michigan, KEPCO, Inc. is a metal-finishing company specializing in electropolishing, passivation, and cleaning of stainless-steel parts, fittings, and vessels. The firm uses a proprietary automated process to deliver consistent, high-volume finishing for both small parts and larger components. KEPCO serves clients across industries such as automotive, medical, aerospace, water purification, and others, helping improve surface cleanliness, corrosion resistance, and overall finish quality. The company is committed to quality, environmental compliance, and reliable customer service.

Based in Portage, Michigan, High Performance Metal Finishing is a leading provider of electropolishing, passivation, media blasting, and powder coating services. This strategic expansion increases High Performance’s production capacity, enhances its technical depth, and strengthens its ability to support customers with a broader spectrum of electropolishing and passivation solutions. The combined expertise and capabilities of both organizations position the company to deliver an elevated level of service, quality, and lead-time to manufacturers across the region.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Central Region – Michael Goss, and his team led by Generational Affiliate, Joe Hige, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Brennon Dunbar, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Ruben Olm and Senior M&A Advisor, Ken Beckrich established the initial relationship with KEPCO, Inc.

“The buyer and seller worked together to create a balanced transaction for both parties and were focused to ensure their mutual success going forward,” said Joe Hige.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “We’re honored to have supported two outstanding companies as they move into a partnership grounded in shared vision and mutual respect. This transaction reflects Generational Group’s commitment to creating connections that inspire meaningful progress and long-term success.”

