Porter Airlines Achieves Major Milestone with 50th Embraer E195-E2

Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) has delivered the 50th E195-E2 aircraft to Porter Airlines, marking a major milestone in one of North America's most dynamic fleet expansions. Since receiving its first E2 jet in December 2022, Porter set out to reshape travel across North America and set a new standard for passenger experience.

Porter has firm orders for 75 aircraft, with purchase rights for an additional 25, potentially bringing its fleet up to 100 E2s. The E195-E2 has enabled Porter’s impressive network expansion across Canada, the U.S., and now the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

The airline’s bold strategy includes extending its elevated economy experience into southern vacation sunshine markets; launching 13 new routes to five popular destinations this season – Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Nassau, Grand Cayman, and Liberia (Costa Rica) – from Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Hamilton airports. With the addition of the 50th E2, Porter will continue exploring opportunities to increase capacity across its growing network.

Michael Deluce, President & CEO of Porter Airlines, said, “Since Porter’s founding in 2006, we have consistently focused on raising the bar for our passengers by proving that economy flying can and should be pleasurable for everyone. The E2’s introduction into our fleet is allowing us to turbocharge these efforts as the fastest growing airline in North America over the last three years. The aircraft offers an incredible passenger experience and supports our promise as being the only airline in the region with no middle seats for any passenger on any flight. Our story is continuing as we reset the competitive landscape.”

Nigel Patterson, Vice President Sales & Marketing, and Head of Region North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation, added: “Porter Airlines is a true disruptor in North American travel. Their commitment to elevating the passenger experience with the E195-E2 highlights the aircraft’s unique blend of operational efficiency, passenger comfort, and environmental performance. Today’s delivery reinforces our conviction that the E2 family is the ideal solution for next-gen growth and market expansion.”

The E195-E2 is the largest and most advanced member of Embraer’s E-Jets E2 family. It delivers up to 29% lower fuel burn compared to first-generation E-Jets, a range of 3,000 nautical miles (~5,556 km), enabling nonstop operations across North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Designed for high-frequency routes, the E195-E2 combines outstanding economics, the quietest cabin, 4th-gen fly-by-wire avionics, a modern passenger environment featuring onboard Wi-Fi and seatback power – and no middle seats.

Porter supplements the aircraft’s capabilities with a category-leading inflight offering. The airline’s award-winning passenger experience is available to everyone onboard on a complimentary basis, including wine and beer service in glassware, premium snacks and streaming-quality Wi-Fi.

Porter’s rapid fleet growth and network expansion underscore its transformation into a major player in North American aviation. With a reputation for delivering a premium flying experience, Porter is redefining travel for millions of passengers.

Image: https://embraer.imagerelay.com/sb/4958cbcc-fc20-406e-8b38-c4a550d7f2f7/porter50th

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves North America, including a coast-to-coast domestic Canadian network, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

Visit www.flyporter.com

About Embraer

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly owned entities and authorized agents.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere worldwide, transporting over 150 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and is the leading exporter of high-value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.