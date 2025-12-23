MSG Family of Companies and PwC Announce Multi-Year Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”), Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”), and Sphere Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: SPHR) (together, the “MSG Family of Companies”) announced today a new marketing partnership with PwC US, which includes naming the multinational professional services network The Official Business Consulting Partner of the Arena at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers.

As part of the expanded partnership, PwC will be featured across marquee MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment assets. This includes activations on Sphere’s iconic Exosphere in Las Vegas, within Madison Square Garden on GardenVision during Knicks and Rangers games, and on MSG Networks.

Beginning in 2026, PwC will also become the presenting partner of the Knicks “Season of Giving” community program, a series of charitable initiatives throughout the holiday season that spread hope and cheer.

“PwC and the MSG Family of Companies share a commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “Through our multifaceted partnership we look forward to collaborating with PwC not only on activations that reach fans in our venues, but also on initiatives that more broadly benefit people in our community including the yearly Knicks “Season of Giving” campaign.”

“Our new partnership builds upon a long-standing business relationship with the MSG Family of Companies—one rooted in trust, collaboration and shared ambition. We’re thrilled to expand that relationship in a way that elevates the fan experience and supports organizations that are foundational to New York and to sports culture more broadly,” said Kristin McHugh, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, PwC. “This collaboration reinforces PwC’s commitment to helping clients innovate and operate with confidence while also deepening our shared dedication to strengthening the communities we serve.”

PwC will also be featured in integrations across select digital, broadcast, and social content. Additionally, PwC will extend its presence throughout high-traffic areas surrounding The Garden and Moynihan Train Hall, reaching millions of New Yorkers and visitors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company’s portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leader in immersive entertainment, technology and media. The Company includes Sphere, an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with a second venue planned for Abu Dhabi. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.