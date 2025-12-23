NBA champion Jalen Williams joins forces with Paycom.

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced a new multiyear partnership with NBA champion and All-Star Jalen (JDub) Williams. The partnership will kick off with Williams starring in Paycom’s latest campaign promoting its groundbreaking command-driven AI engine, IWant.

The Answers campaign can be seen across TV, digital, social and print platforms, with its commercial debuting during nationally televised NBA games on Christmas Day. The lighthearted commercial features Williams asking IWant a series of questions while tackling everyday tasks, such as checking on his postseason bonus while shopping and wondering if a championship parade counts as a company holiday.

“Jalen’s positive energy, winning mindset and approachable personality make him an ideal ambassador for Paycom,” said Jason Bodin, executive vice president of marketing and communications at Paycom.

This campaign follows Paycom’s recent collaboration with actor James Marsden in the “Know It All” commercial. In it, Marsden portrays a charismatic CEO who effortlessly navigates his company’s day using IWant to instantly get answers about his people, empowering him to connect with his employees and address challenges in real time.

“I’m all about hard work and having fun along the way. When a brand like Paycom matches that energy and represents performance and style, it’s easy to vibe in the creative process,” said Williams. “Our team uses Paycom, which is easy to use. I am excited to partner with a brand to make something special and showcase how NBA stars use everyday technology.”

The “Answers” commercial will air across top national cable networks and will also appear on major streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, Roku, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.

For more details, visit https://www.paycom.com/about/sponsorships/jalen-williams.

About Paycom

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) simplifies business and employees’ lives through automated, command-driven HR and payroll technology that revolutionizes data access. From hire to retire, Paycom’s employee-first technology leverages AI and full-solution automation to streamline processes and drive efficiencies in a truly single database, providing a seamless experience for Paycom’s clients and their employees. With its industry-first AI engine, IWantTM, Paycom provides instant and accurate access to employee data without having to navigate or learn the software. For over 25 years, Paycom has been recognized for its innovative technology and workplace culture while serving businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.