Liquid Reply Joins the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) to Advance Open, Trusted Agentic AI

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquid Reply, specialising in platform engineering and cloud-native technologies within the Reply Group, today announced that it has joined the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF). The newly established foundation was launched under the auspices of the Linux Foundation and provides a neutral, open governance framework for the development of agent-based AI systems. Members collaborate transparently to develop tools, protocols, and specifications that remain available as open-source resources for the global community.

By joining the AAIF, Liquid Reply reinforces its commitment to open-source and community-driven innovation, and supports the creation of shared technical foundations for the responsible and scalable adoption of Agentic AI.

The Agentic AI Foundation brings together established open-source projects such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Goose, and AGENTS.md. These tools and formats enable standardised interaction between large language models and diverse applications and systems, as well as clearly defined instructions for AI models. The foundation ensures that these projects continue to evolve under a vendor-neutral governance framework.

Liquid Reply supports enterprises across industries in designing and implementing modern AI platforms that transition from experimentation to the production-ready use of agent-based systems. For its clients, the company uses open technologies such as MCP to enable standardised interaction between large language models and enterprise applications, data sources and operational systems. The focus is on building flexible, scalable, and sovereign AI platforms that help developers, operations teams, and AI engineers work together effectively in complex enterprise environments.

Through its membership, Liquid Reply will engage the AAIF community and actively support the establishment of open standards for the next generation of AI-powered applications. The foundation’s community includes leading technology companies such as AWS, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP working jointly to advance interoperable, production-ready agent-based AI.

Liquid Reply is a Reply Group Company specialized in Container Orchestration, Cloud Native Development and Sovereign Cloud. The team focuses on multi- and hybrid cloud solutions, site reliability engineering and operational enablement. As a development partner Liquid Reply strengthens a company-wide, cloud-based culture and helps companies to embrace the ever-changing IT universe as a part of their own DNA. www.reply.com/liquid-reply/en

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Contacts

Media contact:

Fabio Zappelli
f.zappelli@reply.com
Tel. +39 0117711594

Irene Caia
i.caia@reply.com
Tel. +39 02 535761

Industry:

MIL:REY
Headquarters: Turin, Italy
Website: www.reply.com
CEO: Tatiana Rizzante
Employees: 14307
Organization: PRI
