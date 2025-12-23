Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Closes €14.0 Million Sale of Baldi Property

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) today announced the closing of the sale of the Baldi property for €14.0 million ($22.9 million). The 124,000 square foot office and mixed-use property comprised of four buildings around a central courtyard, is located near the Paris ring road in Saint-Ouen, France.

“This closing represents our second completed disposition in 2025, together generating approximately $23 million in cash for the REIT,” said Stéphane Amine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inovalis REIT. “These transactions reflect our continued focus on asset recycling and balance sheet strength, while enhancing our financial flexibility to advance the REIT’s strategic priorities.”

The net proceeds from this transaction after the full repayment of bank debt related to the property and disposition costs is expected to be approximately €11.2 million ($18.3 million) and will be used for capital expenditures relating to the re-positioning and/or re-development of currently owned properties and further reducing the REIT’s indebtedness.

