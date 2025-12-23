Azureon Broadens New York Footprint with Acquisition of Precision Pool

SADDLE BROOK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners is pleased to announce that through its pool care platform Azureon, it has made an investment in and partnered with Precision Pool & Spa (“Precision”), a Fairport, NY based company (www.precisionpoolandspa.com). Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, Precision is a full-service pool maintenance and construction company that provides residential pool installation, renovation, maintenance and other services to customers throughout upstate New York.

Precision marks Azureon’s 11th acquisition as the platform continues to strengthen its foothold throughout the Northeast. Kyle Chaikin, Chief Business Development Officer at Azureon, commented, “The Precision team is incredibly impressive and runs a great operation that maintains prominence throughout upstate New York. We are thrilled to welcome Precision to the Azureon platform as we continue to build a category-defining pool care platform in the Northeast.”

Precision will maintain significant ownership in the platform, and will immediately have access to ample operational support, resources, and technology from Azureon and its executive leadership team.

Dave Cox, President of Precision, commented, “We are thrilled to join the Azureon team to pursue new avenues of growth together while continuing to provide our customers with the highest standard of pool care.”

John Tisera, CEO at Azureon, said, “Dave Cox is a talented operator and we look forward to partnering with him and the Precision team as we continue expanding our footprint and coverage throughout New York and the Frostbelt.”

About Precision Pool & Spa

Precision Pool & Spa is based in Fairport, NY and proudly serves clients across the greater Rochester area, including Pittsford, Victor, Mendon, Webster, Honeoye Falls, and surrounding communities. Precision provides ongoing maintenance services throughout the Finger Lakes region as well as custom pool and spa projects spanning all of New York State. With over 20 years of pool care experience, Precision has established itself as a leader for premier pool care. Additional information is available at www.precisionpoolandspa.com.

About Azureon

Azureon is a leading provider of pool care services in the United States. With eleven locations across five states, Azureon provides a comprehensive suite of services, including pool maintenance, repair, upgrades, renovations, and design/build solutions to customers across the Northeast. Additional information is available at www.azureon.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle-market niche services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to creating shareholder value. O2 invests to partner with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, close partnership, and alignment of interest with management. For additional information, please visit www.o2investment.com.