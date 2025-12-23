IonQ and KISTI Finalize Agreement to Deliver 100-Qubit Quantum System in South Korea

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum company, today announced the continuation of its strategic partnership with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) and forthcoming delivery of a 100-qubit IonQ Tempo quantum system. The finalized agreement marks a key milestone in the establishment of South Korea’s National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence.

Under the agreement, IonQ will deliver its next-generation Tempo 100 quantum system to support KISTI’s hybrid quantum-classical research initiatives. The system will be integrated into KISTI-6 ("HANKANG"), the largest high-performance computing (HPC) cluster in Korea creating the first instance of hybrid quantum-classical onsite integration in the country. The compute cluster will be accessible through a secure private cloud environment, enabling remote access to South Korean researchers, universities, and enterprise users.

“This is a defining moment for both IonQ and South Korea, as we deploy our most advanced quantum systems to address the nation's most significant research and innovation challenges,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “Our historic collaboration with KISTI will deliver the infrastructure, algorithms, and expertise to unlock long-term technological and economic value from IonQ leading quantum computers.”

KISTI will lead the development and operation of a quantum computing service and research platform designed to support both academic and enterprise applications. KISTI has identified IonQ as the primary quantum technology provider for the project, alongside Megazone Cloud, one of South Korea’s leading cloud service and infrastructure providers.

"This collaboration with IonQ represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to advancing quantum computing in South Korea," said Dr. Sik Lee, President of KISTI. "By integrating IonQ's exceptional quantum systems into the next-generation national flagship supercomputer in KISTI, HANGANG, we are paving the way for groundbreaking research and innovation, creating practical solutions to real-world challenges in fields such as healthcare, finance, and materials science."

This partnership reflects IonQ’s broader momentum in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes collaborations with AIST and Toyota Tsusho in Japan, as well as other partnerships in Korea with SK Telecom, Hyundai Motor Company, Intellian Technologies, and leading academic institutions such as Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world’s leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world’s most complex problems. IonQ’s newest generation of quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results. The company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance in 2025.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world’s most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ’s advancements in quantum networking position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

IonQ has operations in Maryland, Washington, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Toronto, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, and Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans; IonQ’s technology driving commercial quantum advantage or delivering scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future; the relevance and utility of quantum algorithms and applications run on IonQ’s quantum computers; the necessity, effectiveness, and future impacts of IonQ’s offerings; and the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, importance, reliability, performance, speed, impact, practicality, feasibility, and commercial-readiness of IonQ’s offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ’s ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ’s ability to deliver, and customers’ ability to generate, value from IonQ’s offerings; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ’s ability to effectively enter new markets; and IonQ’s ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent periodic financial report (10-Q or 10-K) filed by IonQ with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.