AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Jet Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Jet Insurance Company (Jet) (Charlotte, NC), following the close of the acquisition of Jet by Amherst Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) on Dec. 15, 2025.

Jet provides property/casualty coverage, primarily surety bonds, in the admitted market and is joining ASIC as a 100% wholly owned subsidiary. ASIC is a Texas-domiciled excess and surplus lines insurer and plans to utilize Jet as part of its longer-term strategy to directly write policies in the admitted market. The ratings for Jet will remain under review with developing implications as AM Best conducts additional dialogue with ASIC’s management team to get a clearer understanding of the strategic importance going forward.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Cristian Sieira
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2315
cristian.sieira@ambest.com

Rosemarie Mirabella
Director
+1 908 882 2125
rosemarie.mirabella@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

