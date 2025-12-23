AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Jet Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Jet Insurance Company (Jet) (Charlotte, NC), following the close of the acquisition of Jet by Amherst Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) on Dec. 15, 2025.

Jet provides property/casualty coverage, primarily surety bonds, in the admitted market and is joining ASIC as a 100% wholly owned subsidiary. ASIC is a Texas-domiciled excess and surplus lines insurer and plans to utilize Jet as part of its longer-term strategy to directly write policies in the admitted market. The ratings for Jet will remain under review with developing implications as AM Best conducts additional dialogue with ASIC’s management team to get a clearer understanding of the strategic importance going forward.

