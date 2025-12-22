Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission Activates idPair National Self-Exclusion to Enhance Player Protection Across Region

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) today announced the launch of the National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program (NVSEP) for regulated gaming in Nebraska. Effective today, individuals can voluntarily exclude themselves from casinos and pari-mutuel wagering in addition to other jurisdictions and gaming products supported by NVSEP.

This marks a significant milestone in Nebraska’s Responsible Gaming framework and strengthens collaboration with jurisdictions in the region toward a common goal of harm reduction and player protection. Participants in the program can choose their desired exclusion duration, complete identity verification, and digitally sign and submit their information, all through the online platform. Local and national problem gambling resources are also available on the website at www.nvsep.org.

Casey Ricketts, Executive Director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said:

“The NRGC is excited to join the growing number of regulators coming together to strengthen player protection in the industry as part of the NVSEP platform. We are committed to improving Responsible Gaming tools and helping individuals and families affected by problem gambling. By participating in idPair’s national program, we are lowering barriers to help and providing support that extends beyond state lines.”

The expansion of NVSEP follows participation by several other U.S. jurisdictions, including the launch of neighboring Wyoming just two weeks ago, and reflects a trend toward inter-jurisdictional cooperation across the Plains region and beyond.

Jonathan Aiwazian, CEO of idPair, the organization operating the NVSEP platform, added:

“We thank the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for their commitment to Responsible Gaming and for moving swiftly to make NVSEP available to players. Our streamlined launch process is designed so regulators can act efficiently and with confidence, accelerating access to critical player safety tools. We hope Nebraska’s example inspires other jurisdictions to prioritize implementation and expand these protections for more people.”

Joining NVSEP enhances Nebraska’s responsible gaming toolkit and reinforces the state’s proactive stance on problem gambling awareness, prevention, and assistance.