Spark Dealer Group Announces Acquisition of LSM Outdoor Power, Expanding Texas Presence

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spark Dealer Group, a rapidly growing network of outdoor power equipment dealerships, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LSM Outdoor Power, a multi-location outdoor power equipment dealer with a strong presence across the Dallas-Fort Worth region and the broader Texas market.

The acquisition significantly expands Spark’s scale and market density in Texas, one of the largest outdoor power equipment markets in the United States. With the addition of LSM Outdoor Power, Spark Dealer Group now operates more than 10 dealerships nationwide. The transaction further strengthens Spark’s position as a consolidator of founder-led, high-performing outdoor power equipment dealerships.

Combined with Spark’s existing Texas operations and its Mowers Inc. brand in Florida, the company continues to build a national footprint and strengthen its position as an independent outdoor power equipment dealer serving residential, commercial, and municipal customers.

“Texas, and the Dallas-Fort Worth market in particular, remains a core growth area for Spark,” said Jon Salinas, chief executive officer of Spark Dealer Group. “LSM Outdoor Power is a strong operator with deep relationships in the commercial landscaping market, a disciplined sales culture, and a respected leadership team. This acquisition expands our Texas presence while supporting our broader commercial sales strategy across the network.”

As part of the transaction, Justin Houston, founder of LSM Outdoor Power, will join Spark Dealer Group as national sales manager. In this role, Houston will focus on strengthening relationships with commercial landscapers nationwide, improving sales execution across the network, and working closely with original equipment manufacturers to support continued growth.

“Spark really understands the vision I’ve always had for the landscape industry. At the end of the day, it’s a relationship business, and taking care of the customer is what matters most,” Houston said. “I’m excited to continue building on the legacy we’ve created at LSM Outdoor Power. We will continue to grow commercial sales and customer relationships across Spark’s growing national network.”

Following the acquisition, Spark will continue to operate both the ATS Outdoors and LSM Outdoor Power brands. The company plans to maintain existing operating teams, local market identities, and customer relationships while supporting the businesses through shared resources and centralized capabilities across the network.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Spark Dealer Group

Spark Dealer Group is a growing network of outdoor power equipment dealerships across the United States. Through a portfolio of established regional brands, including ATS Outdoors, LSM Outdoor Power, and Mowers Inc., Spark partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to serve residential, commercial, and municipal customers. The company’s strategy focuses on operational discipline, strong local leadership, and measured expansion.

About LSM Outdoor Power

LSM Outdoor Power is a Texas-based, multi-location outdoor power equipment dealer serving professional landscapers and commercial customers. Founded by Justin Houston, LSM Outdoor Power is recognized for its sales culture, technical expertise, and deep relationships within the landscaping community.