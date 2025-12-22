Moss Acquires Ellison Construction to Strengthen Mid-Florida Presence

TAMPA BAY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moss, a top-ranked national construction management firm, announced today that it has acquired Tampa-based Ellison Construction. The acquisition brings together two highly regarded builders with deep roots in Florida and a shared passion for delivering transformative projects that shape cities, serve communities, and stand the test of time.

Known for their craftsmanship, client trust, and impact across Tampa Bay, Moss and Ellison share a strong cultural alignment and a belief that great buildings begin with great people. The acquisition deepens Moss’ already strong presence in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions, expanding its ability to serve clients with increased capacity, expertise, and care.

“We’re excited to welcome Ellison Construction’s talented team into Moss. Their values and commitment to quality make them a natural fit with the culture and long-term vision that guide our work,” said Scott Moss, CEO of Moss. “This acquisition is about building a stronger, more resilient business—one that can better serve our clients, invest in our people, and help shape the future of the Tampa Bay communities where we live and build.”

Moss has the scale, local relationships, resources, and long-term commitment needed to serve clients across the region. The addition of Ellison Construction strengthens this footprint and supports Moss’ strategy of intentional growth in markets that matter most.

"This was a thoughtful decision about future growth and what best serves our people and clients," said Cory Ellison, president of Ellison Construction, who will join Moss alongside the broader Ellison Construction team. "We found a partner that values culture, collaboration and the community as much as we do. Moss is a respected builder and industry leader, and the alignment between our teams and their long-term vision made this the right path forward."

Ellison Development will continue operating as a separate entity, with Casey Ellison remaining as CEO. Today’s move also creates a strategic construction relationship between Ellison Development and Moss while allowing the leadership at Ellison to focus more on the growth of the newly announced ARK Ellison fund established with Cathie Wood and ARK Invest, as well as existing projects currently in the pipeline. Those include three major master-planned developments: The Central in St. Petersburg, the Heights Redevelopment in Tampa Heights, and The Fletcher District in partnership with the University of South Florida.

Sam Ellison will continue to lead Ellison Advisors, an owner’s representative firm currently representing the Tampa Museum of Art, the Tampa Theatre, and others.

For more information about Moss, visit www.moss.com.

About Moss:

Moss is a national, privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management, solar EPC, and design-build. The company’s diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, wood-frame multi-family, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, K-12 and higher education, solar energy and battery storage, and sports. Moss is ranked by Engineering News-Record as the nation’s top solar contractor and one of the top 50 general contractors. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement, and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.

About Ellison Construction

Founded in 2007 as EWI Construction, Ellison Construction is one of the preeminent commercial construction companies in Florida. Ellison is a leader of high-quality construction, adaptive reuse, and placemaking projects in Tampa Bay. The company was built on the foundation of unparalleled customer service, a deep understanding of the Tampa Bay market, and an appreciation for exceptional design. Recently named AIA Florida's Contractor of the year, the firm has earned a reputation for doing all things with integrity and getting the job done right.