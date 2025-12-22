Dentira Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentira, a leading procurement and spend management platform serving dental practices and multi-site healthcare operators, today announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software.

Founded in 2018, Dentira provides a leading end-to-end procure-to-pay solution for dental practices, dental service organizations (DSOs) and other multi-site healthcare providers. Designed to support a range of core clinical and administrative workflows, Dentira’s solutions integrate procurement, contract management, inventory tracking and lab case management in real-time. This gives clinical and operational teams the visibility and infrastructure needed to manage complexity, reduce variability and operate more efficiently at scale. Today, Dentira supports over 17,000 practices and 200 DSOs, enabling smarter purchasing, tighter controls and spend optimization across multiple locations.

“We built Dentira to modernize and optimize purchasing and procurement – functions that are vital to effective operational and clinical practice management,” said Vik Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Dentira. “Vista’s experience scaling purpose-built vertical procurement, healthcare and supply chain technology makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth.”

Vista’s investment is expected to help catalyze Dentira’s next phase of product and platform innovation built across its expanding suite of AI-driven software and automation solutions. Dentira’s newly released Lab Marketplace & Automation Suite integrates digital case submissions, lab routing, compliance workflows and automated reconciliation into Dentira’s real-time procurement infrastructure. This comprehensive solution can help support case accuracy, reduce turnaround times and provide enhanced transparency across all lab relationships.

"Dentira provides mission-critical vertical software solutions that orchestrate core operational and clinical workflows to help its customers work more efficiently and effectively,” said René Yang Stewart, Co-Head of Vista’s Endeavor Strategy and Senior Managing Director. “Dentira’s product leadership, AI-forward architecture, deep understanding of customers and attractive financial profile make it an ideal Endeavor investment. We’re thrilled to partner with Vik and the team to advance the company’s ambitious growth and AI strategy.”

Vista’s investment in Dentira was made by the firm’s Endeavor Strategy, which provides growth capital and strategic support to market-leading, high-growth enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies that have achieved at least $10 million in recurring revenue.

Allied Advisers served as financial advisor to Dentira. Silicon Legal Strategy served as legal advisor to Dentira. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Vista Equity Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Dentira

Dentira is a leading procure-to-pay software platform purpose-built for the dental industry. It is a market leader in intelligent procurement, spend management, and lab automation for multi-site dental organizations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Dentira supports more than 17,000 dental practices and over 200 DSOs across North America, Europe, and Australia. Its AI-powered platform unifies procurement, lab workflows, invoice reconciliation, and analytics into one real-time, enterprise-grade solution built for large healthcare operators.

Learn more at dentira.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista’s private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of June 30, 2025, Vista had more than $100 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.