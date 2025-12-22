Olo Completes Acquisition of Spendgo to Expand Platform with Loyalty Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo, the leading technology platform purpose-built for restaurants, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Spendgo, an industry-proven loyalty and guest engagement platform. Olo Loyalty will enable restaurant brands to enhance guest engagement and increase profitability alongside Olo's suite of ordering, payment, unified guest data, and marketing solutions.

The acquisition addresses a critical need, as approximately 65% of locations on Olo today use loyalty solutions, with many customers asking for an integrated offering. By joining loyalty with Olo's Guest Data Platform (GDP) and marketing tools, restaurant brands can create more complete guest profiles and deliver personalized experiences across every touchpoint—from enrollment to redemption to targeted communications. This more integrated approach provides a single guest profile that automatically enriches with every interaction—delivering more accurate attribution and the ability to understand precisely how loyalty programs impact behavior and revenue.

"Loyalty is a foundational element of guest engagement in the restaurant industry, and we're excited to bring this capability in-house to drive innovation and deliver seamless experiences for our customers," said Noah Glass, Founder and CEO of Olo. "By bringing loyalty together with the rest of Olo's solutions, we can move faster and deliver a more intuitive experience than ever before. This gives our customers a true competitive advantage—cleaner data, unified insights, and the ability to personalize every guest interaction to deliver on our mission: Hospitality at Scale™."

"We're thrilled to join the Olo team and bring our loyalty solution to their customer base," said Ivan Matkovic, CEO and Founder of Spendgo. "Restaurants need technology partners who understand the complexity of guest engagement across every touchpoint. Together with Olo, we can make it easier for brands to acquire customers, drive repeat visits, and maximize guest lifetime value."

Spendgo's platform is optimized for in-store enrollment, featuring phone-number-based loyalty that delivers the low customer acquisition cost, acquiring more guests than app-based or payment-method-dependent alternatives. Its passwordless authentication approach mirrors Olo Accounts, formerly known as Borderless, which will create a frictionless experience across all ordering, payment, and loyalty transactions. The platform serves more than 120 restaurant brands, including Cold Stone Creamery and most other Kahala brands, Captain D’s, Golden Chick, bb.q Chicken, and Nekter.

The Spendgo leadership, including CEO Ivan Matkovic, will join Olo to continue developing the loyalty offering. Olo Loyalty is immediately available since Spendgo is already an integration partner. Deeper integrations across Olo’s product portfolio are planned for early 2026.

Moelis served as financial advisor to Olo.

