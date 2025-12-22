Valar Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with PathNet Lab to Deliver AI-Driven Bladder Cancer Insights Nationwide

PALO ALTO, Calif. & LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valar Labs, a leader in AI-powered diagnostics for oncology, today announced a strategic partnership with PathNet Lab, one of the nation’s foremost pathology laboratories. Through this collaboration, clinicians within PathNet’s extensive network will gain access to Vesta, Valar Labs’ AI-powered diagnostic portfolio for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

The partnership opens access to Vesta Bladder Risk Stratify and Vesta Bladder BCGPredict to PathNet’s national network, allowing urologists and oncologists to incorporate AI-driven prognostic and predictive insights into everyday clinical decision-making. Together, the companies aim to deliver a new level of precision and personalization in NMIBC management.

“PathNet has established itself as a national leader and a trusted diagnostic partner for many of the country’s largest urology groups,” said Anirudh Joshi, CEO of Valar Labs. “They are ideal partner to expand access to Vesta tests to urology practices nationally. Together, we can transform how NMIBC is managed and deliver more confident, personalized treatment guidance to patients across diverse care settings.”

“We are excited to bring Valar Labs’ Vesta portfolio to our clinical partners,” said Jason Camilletti, CEO of PathNet. “PathNet’s commitment to advanced digital pathology, combined with our long-standing relationships across major urology practices, allows us to deliver AI-driven innovation directly to the clinicians who need it most. This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in personalized bladder cancer care.”

The collaboration brings together Valar’s leadership in computational pathology with PathNet’s national infrastructure, enabling increased adoption of AI-powered diagnostics and supporting a more personalized approach to bladder cancer care.

About Valar Labs:

Valar Labs is an AI-powered diagnostics company dedicated to removing uncertainty from cancer treatment decisions. Its mission is to help physicians and patients make informed choices by providing reliable, evidence-based insights. The company’s flagship Vesta Bladder diagnostics portfolio uses AI to analyze pathology slides to prognosticate outcomes and predict patient response to therapy in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, helping to personalize treatment and improve outcomes. Learn more at www.valarlabs.com.

About PathNet:

PathNet is a digital pathology laboratory moving pathology forward with turnkey digital and business solutions. As a practice, we are committed to leveraging the latest and best technology to provide superior patient care. We employ digital solutions in our lab that reach beyond the pathologist and into clinic workflows. Our efficiencies in the laboratory setting bring faster tissue processing, improved turnaround times, and detailed results, providing personalized care and treatment for each patient. To learn more about PathNet and our solutions, visit pathnetlab.com.