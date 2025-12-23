Meilleurtaux Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Peasy, Creating the #1 Financial Services Champion for Household Finances in Belgium

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meilleurtaux, a leading omnichannel financial services brokerage platform in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg backed by Silver Lake, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peasy, a leading omnichannel broker for household finances in Flanders. Together, Meilleurtaux and Peasy will form a scaled and unified platform designed to serve Belgian households across the full spectrum of their financial needs, including mortgage credit, consumer credit and insurance.

This acquisition creates a national Belgian champion that combines Peasy’s local market leadership in Flanders through key brands such as Hypotheek.winkel and Verzekeringen.be, together with Meilleurtaux’s established presence in Wallonia. It represents a further milestone in the international expansion of Meilleurtaux, which first entered the Belgian market through the acquisition of MiD Finance in 2023, and supports Meilleurtaux on its continued path to becoming a leading pan-European financial services marketplace and brokerage platform.

The combination significantly expands Meilleurtaux’s product breadth and distribution capabilities in Belgium. By uniting two complementary portfolios across credit, insurance and savings within one single platform, the combined Group will accelerate cross-product distribution and offer consumers greater choice across their financial lifecycle. The integration will further deepen collaboration with banking and insurance partners, enabling the Group to deliver better and broader financial solutions to households across Belgium.

As part of the transaction, David Geerts, CEO of Peasy, will assume the role of CEO of the combined Meilleurtaux operations in Belgium and Luxembourg, ensuring continuity of leadership and strong local execution. Peasy’s management team will continue to play a central role in the development of the combined platform and in driving growth across Belgium.

Thomas Vandeville, CEO of Meilleurtaux, commented: “This acquisition is a decisive step on our continued path to becoming a leading multi-country omnichannel financial services brokerage platform. Peasy is a remarkable company with a strong position in Flanders and trusted relationships with local consumers and partners. By combining our strengths, we are creating a national platform in Belgium and expanding our ability to serve consumers across credit, insurance and savings, supporting sustained growth over the long term.”

David Geerts, CEO of Peasy, added: “Peasy was built to take the complexity out of household finances and give consumers a trusted place to make better financial decisions. Joining Meilleurtaux is a transformational step for us and provides the long-term backing and strategic capabilities to accelerate our growth on a new scale. We are proud of our journey so far and are excited to bring what we have built across all of Belgium, helping more households make better financial decisions with trust and clarity.”

About Peasy

Peasy is a leading omnichannel broker for household finances with a strong market position in Flanders and brands that include Hypotheek.winkel and Verzekeringen.be. The company combines digital sourcing capabilities with a physical advisory network to support consumers across key financial categories, including mortgage credit, insurance and other everyday financial needs. Peasy is recognised for the quality of its customer experience and its long-standing relationships with banking and insurance partners.

About Meilleurtaux

Groupe Meilleurtaux is a leading omnichannel financial services brokerage platform in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers a broad and diversified range of brokerage and financial services across loan insurance and mortgage brokerage, health and general insurance, as well as savings and investment products. Founded in 1999, the Group combines a strong digital platform with an extensive network of advisory centres and branches to support households throughout their financial lifecycle. Meilleurtaux has been majority-owned by Silver Lake since its investment in 2020. For more information, please visit meilleurtaux.com