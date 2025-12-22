Mouser Electronics Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Telit Cinterion for Enterprise-Grade IoT Solutions

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announces a global distribution agreement with Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, for their industrial-grade cellular, wireless communication, and positioning modules for IoT and IIoT solutions.

Telit Cinterion offers a wide range of secure, scalable wireless connectivity solutions and positioning modules to enable IoT and IIoT applications. Share

"Mouser is pleased to add Telit Cinterion to our global line card," said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products. "Their innovative, high-performance IoT portfolio of products will greatly benefit design engineers and manufacturers. We are committed to serving the design needs of our customers and look forward to a successful partnership."

"We're excited to join Mouser's list of global manufacturer partners," commented Jitender Vohra, VP of Global Channel Sales for Telit Cinterion. "The agreement provides us with an incredible opportunity to bring our industry-leading connectivity and location solutions to Mouser's extensive customer base. We look forward to collaborating with their team as we support customers seeking to develop the next generation of IoT and IIoT applications."

Among the product offerings are Telit Cinterion's LE910Q1 and LE910R1 LTE Cat 1bis modules, developed specifically to support IoT applications, including a wide range of value-oriented applications that require reliable data speed and global coverage. Cat 1bis uses existing LTE networks but operates with a single antenna, enabling more compact and simpler designs. These modules are ideal for asset tracking, vehicle telematics, and remote monitoring applications.

The ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW cellular LPWA LTE-M and NB-IoT modules are designed for IoT applications that require minimal data transmission, improved power efficiency and superior coverage quality. The ME910G1 series is ideal for global IoT applications such as smart metering, security and surveillance, point of sale, health monitoring, fleet management, and asset tracking. While the ME310G1 series smaller form factor is ideal for wearable medical devices, fitness trackers, industrial sensors, and many other mass-production, mass-deployed applications.

The WE310x modules, available at Mouser, are fully-integrated Wi-Fi®/Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) solutions designed to provide an easy, cost-effective way for manufacturers to add wireless connectivity to their products. The WE310x modules are well-suited for developers with RF expertise or for those seeking faster time to market, as they greatly reduce design time and remove the burden of testing and certification. The modules come in several variants, with both integrated antennas and provisioning for external antennas for design flexibility.

The FN990A40 and FN990A28 data cards feature sub-6 only technology with LTE, WCDMA, and GNSS support. These data cards lay the foundation for businesses worldwide to futureproof IoT, enterprise applications, and video while leveraging the benefits of 5G and Gigabit LTE. The FN990A40 data card is targeting high-tier market needs with the FN990A28 data card is suitable for mid-tier market needs. Both cards are offered in the industry standard M.2 (NGFF) form factor.

To learn more about Telit Cinterion, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/telit-cinterion/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion has pioneered enterprise-grade IoT products and software for over 20 years. The company helps customers and partners who require best-in-class Internet of Things (IoT) performance. The company's engineering practices and design methodologies exceed stringent environmental requirements and industry standards. Telit Cinterion's IoT experts have pioneered an end-to-end system approach to ensure everything works together when connecting devices. The company enables businesses to manage IoT devices, connectivity, and everything in between.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.