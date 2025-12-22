Avetta Announces Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Transportation Safety Across Global Supply Chains

LEHI, Utah & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with BG Road Safety, the leading specialized consultancy focused on reducing road transportation risks. The collaboration is the latest addition to Avetta’s global partner program and centers around a new road transportation module in the AI-powered Avetta One SCRM platform. This new assessment tool redefines how organizations evaluate and elevate transportation safety performance, giving clients unmatched confidence in their suppliers’ road safety practices while empowering those suppliers to stand out as proven leaders in safety through Avetta prequalification.

BG Road Safety has decades of experience helping companies in high-risk industries—such as chemicals, energy and mining—safely transport materials, supplies and personnel across complex geographies. Embedding its proven methodologies and deep domain expertise into Avetta One unlocks a data-driven approach to evaluating, benchmarking and improving supplier road transportation safety, turning every assessment into actionable intelligence for both clients and suppliers.

“Road transportation is one of the most complex and risk-prone areas of almost every supply chain,” said Jeff Kristick, Chief Revenue Officer at Avetta. “In partnering with BG Road Safety, we’re giving our clients a new level of visibility and assurance by helping them identify, qualify and work with the safest, most reliable road transportation suppliers. At the same time, we’re helping these suppliers showcase their safety maturity as a true differentiator in the market.”

Beyond minimizing risk and increasing competitive edge, this partnership reflects a shared mission to protect lives and improve safety standards worldwide.

“Together, Avetta and BG Road Safety are setting a new benchmark for road transportation safety within supply chains,” said Dean Aravidis, CEO at BG Road Safety. “This partnership allows us to reach more companies with tools and insights that prevent incidents, save lives and make road transport safer for everyone who depends on it.”

Avetta’s global partner program is designed to fuel the company’s momentum by extending platform capabilities and further empowering customers—both clients and suppliers—to go beyond compliance and build safer, more sustainable and more secure supply chains.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.