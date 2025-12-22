William Mills Agency Announces New Client Relationship with Business Alliance Financial Services (BAFS)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been selected by Monroe, La.-based Business Alliance Financial Services (BAFS), a leading provider of commercial lending technology and services, to provide public relations services.

BAFS is a commercial lending growth partner serving community banks and credit unions nationwide. The company combines deep operational expertise with its proprietary BLAST® platform to help financial institutions originate, manage and scale commercial loan portfolios with confidence.

BAFS supports institutions across the full commercial lending lifecycle, offering flexible engagement models that include technology, staffing support, or both. Its approach enables institutions to grow commercial lending capacity, strengthen compliance readiness, and improve portfolio visibility without overextending internal teams.

CEO of William Mills Agency, William Mills said, “BAFS delivers a rare combination of real-world commercial lending experience and purpose-built technology to the market. Its focus to help community institutions grow sustainably aligns closely with our mission to support organizations that strengthen the financial services ecosystem. We look forward to elevating BAFS’ story and thought leadership across the industry.”

William Mills Agency will support BAFS with strategic public relations, media relations, and industry positioning, with an emphasis on commercial lending growth, operational efficiency, and the evolving needs of community banks and credit unions.

“Clear, consistent communication is essential as community financial institutions look to expand into more complex areas like commercial lending,” said Richard Guillot, CFP®, president and CEO of BAFS. “William Mills Agency understands our market, our clients, and the regulatory environment in which we operate. We value their experience and look forward to a long partnership as we grow and support institutions nationwide.”

About BAFS

Business Alliance Financial Services (BAFS) provides commercial loan processing, servicing, training, and consulting to community financial institutions. Based in Monroe, La., BAFS combines proven lending expertise with its proprietary BLAST® platform to help credit unions and banks grow their commercial portfolios with confidence. The BLAST system supports the full loan lifecycle, from origination to servicing, with intuitive workflows, real-time reporting, and audit-ready compliance.

BAFS offers a flexible delivery model that allows institutions to use its platform alone or alongside full-service lending support. With a team of former bankers, credit officers, and technologists, BAFS brings decades of real-world experience to every client engagement, enabling smarter lending decisions, operational efficiency, and sustainable portfolio growth. For more information, visit bafs.com or connect with us via LinkedIn

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit williammills.com/financial-public-relations