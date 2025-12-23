ServiceNow to acquire Armis to expand cyber exposure and security across the full attack surface in IT, OT, and medical devices for companies, governments, and critical infrastructure worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today entered into an agreement to acquire Armis for $7.75 billion in cash. Armis, a leader in cyber exposure management and cyber-physical security, manages cyber risk across the full attack surface in IT, operational technology (OT), medical devices, and other environments for companies, governments, and critical infrastructure worldwide. The acquisition will expand ServiceNow’s security workflow offerings and advance AI-native, proactive cybersecurity and vulnerability response across all connected devices. Together, ServiceNow and Armis will create a unified, end-to-end security exposure and operations stack that can see, decide, and act across the entire technology footprint by connecting real-time asset discovery, threat intelligence, and risk prioritization with automated remediation and response workflows.

Security continues to be the number one priority for CEOs as organizations navigate increased adoption of AI. Worldwide end-user spending on information security is projected to increase 12.5% in 2026 to $240 billion, with rising threats and the expanding use of AI and generative AI being the key growth drivers1. As rapid AI adoption expands the attack surface for organizations, real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and actionable insights for what to fix first are critical to minimize risk and strengthen security posture. The acquisition of Armis will extend and enhance ServiceNow’s Security, Risk, and OT portfolios in critical and fast-growing areas of cybersecurity and drive increased AI adoption by strengthening trust across businesses’ connected environments. With ServiceNow’s Security and Risk business crossing the $1 billion annual contract value (ACV) threshold in third quarter 2025, ServiceNow has already established itself as a security leader. This strategic acquisition is expected to more than triple ServiceNow’s market opportunity for security and risk solutions and accelerate ServiceNow’s roadmap to autonomous proactive cybersecurity.

“ServiceNow is building the security platform of tomorrow,” said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. “In the agentic AI era, intelligent trust and governance that span any cloud, any asset, any AI system, and any device are non-negotiable if companies want to scale AI for the long-term. Together with Armis, we will deliver an industry-defining strategic cybersecurity shield for real-time, end-to-end proactive protection across all technology estates. Modern cyber risk doesn’t stay neatly confined to a single silo, and with security built into the ServiceNow AI Platform, neither will we.”

“AI is transforming the threat landscape faster than most organizations can adapt. Every connected asset has become a potential point of vulnerability,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, co-founder and CEO, Armis. “We built Armis to protect the most critical environments and give both public and private sector organizations the real-time intelligence they need to stay ahead – so they can see their entire environment clearly, understand risk in context, and take action before an incident occurs. Together with ServiceNow, customers will have a powerful new way to reduce their exposure and strengthen security at scale.”

“In the era of AI and agents, the benefits and value will be enormous, but so is the complexity,” said Larry Feinsmith, head of Global Tech Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships at JPMorgan Chase. “The combination of ServiceNow and Armis provides a dynamic picture of an enterprise’s connected technology assets and an AI and agentic powered blueprint to secure and enable trusted AI.”

Entering cyber-physical security and expanding cyber exposure management on the ServiceNow AI Platform

Armis extends the full lifecycle of cyber exposure management, discovering assets in real-time and prioritizing the highest risk issues. Armis’ security products will pair with ServiceNow workflows to drive end-to-end protection and lifecycle action including in industries with cyber-physical assets – such as manufacturing and healthcare – so security teams stay ahead of threat actors rather than react after breaches occur. By connecting Armis’ capabilities and unique dataset to the ServiceNow AI Control Tower – which onboards, governs, and manages AI across the enterprise – ServiceNow builds on its broader security investments and the critical need for end-to-end exposure management and identity governance in AI security.

As longtime partners, ServiceNow and Armis already offer multiple integrations that connect Armis’ differentiated data and insights to ServiceNow’s workflow action. Armis provides deep, real-time, agentless discovery and classification of managed and unmanaged assets – including OT, IoT, medical, and industrial devices that traditional tools often miss – creating a continuously updated map of the enterprise environment.

When paired with ServiceNow’s business-context CMDB – which maps assets to the services, processes, and teams they support – and the ServiceNow AI Platform, ServiceNow and Armis will more effectively defend organizations from AI-powered attacks, by offering a complete, actionable understanding of cyber exposures and resolution workflows. Exposure insights will automatically flow to the right teams, trigger remediation at scale, and deliver measurable, continuous reduction of enterprise risk. Rather than fragmented views in separate tools, Armis and ServiceNow will offer a trusted AI-native platform for cyber asset exposure management, giving customers confidence in what’s connected, what’s exposed, and how quickly it can be addressed.

Armis is widely recognized for innovation and cybersecurity platform leadership across enterprise IT, OT, cloud, and IoT environments. Armis was recently named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms. Armis was also named an Inc. Best in Business honoree for Innovation. The company has surpassed $340 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), with year-over-year ARR growth exceeding 50%. Founded in 2015, with a team of approximately 950, Armis’ platform is trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, including over 35% of the Fortune 100 and seven of the Fortune 10, as well as by public-sector organizations and government agencies globally.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, ServiceNow has agreed to acquire Armis for approximately $7.75 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments. ServiceNow expects to fund the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Upon the closing of the transaction, Armis’ team will join ServiceNow.

Advisors

Tidal Partners served as ServiceNow’s lead financial advisor. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays also served as financial advisors to ServiceNow.

Use of forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies relating to ServiceNow’s proposed acquisition of Armis. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, inability or delays in assimilating or integrating Armis’ technology into our platform; inability to retain employees of Armis after the transaction closes; unanticipated obligations or liabilities related to Armis’ legacy business; potential adverse tax consequences; and disruption to our business and diversion of management attention and other resources. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 75 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization’s cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets – from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is headquartered in California.

