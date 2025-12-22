Bonsai Health Announces Strategic Partnership with the American Academy of Dermatology to Advance AI-Powered Practice Automation

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonsai Health, the healthcare technology company building an AI platform to automate complex front office workflows, today announced a strategic partnership with the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the largest professional organization for dermatologists worldwide.

As dermatology practices continue to face growing administrative demands, front office teams are frequently required to focus on urgent daily tasks, leaving little time for proactive scheduling, follow-up, and large-scale rescheduling efforts. As a result, patients fall through the cracks, not due to lack of effort, but because these front office workflows are functionally impossible to manage manually at scale.

Bonsai’s AI platform is designed to address these challenges by automating front office workflows end to end. By continuously analyzing practice data, Bonsai identifies patients who are due for care, engages them through personalized automated outreach, and schedules appointments directly within existing practice systems. This automation reduces manual work for staff while helping practices operate more efficiently.

“Dermatology practices manage enormous operational complexity with limited front office resources,” said Matt Kervin, Director of Partnerships at Bonsai Health. “Partnering with the American Academy of Dermatology supports our mission to help practices streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden, and operate more effectively using AI-driven Automation.”

Bonsai supports dermatology groups across the U.S. by helping practices manage follow-ups, rebook no-shows and cancellations, fill last-minute openings, and keep schedules optimized—without adding headcount. Bonsai Health was founded by healthcare software veterans from PatientPop and Tebra and recently raised $7 million in seed funding to accelerate development of its AI platform and expand across medical specialties.

About Bonsai Health

Bonsai Health is a healthcare technology company building an AI platform that automates complex front office workflows for medical practices. By identifying patients due for care, engaging them with personalized outreach, and scheduling appointments within existing systems, Bonsai helps practices reduce administrative workload and operate more efficiently. Learn more at www.bonsaihealth.com.

About the American Academy of Dermatology

Founded in 1938, the American Academy of Dermatology is the largest, most influential, and most representative organization of dermatologists in the United States, with more than 21,000 members worldwide. The AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. Learn more at www.aad.org.