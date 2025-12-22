-

Fiserv and Mastercard Partner to Advance Trusted Agentic Commerce For Merchants

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are extending their partnership to advance agentic commerce for merchants. Fiserv will be one of the first major payment processors to leverage Mastercard’s Agent Pay Acceptance Framework at scale, raising the bar for secure, intelligent and interoperable agentic commerce and empowering merchants to confidently embrace the era of AI-driven payments.

Supporting Merchant Acceptance Through Agent Pay

As commerce becomes increasingly digital and autonomous, merchants need trusted solutions that balance innovation with security and transparency. With this expanded partnership, Fiserv is integrating with Mastercard’s Secure Card on File solution to act as a network token requestor on behalf of merchants and partners. This capability leverages Mastercard’s robust tokenization technology to deliver secure, seamless transactions across the ecosystem.

Fiserv will also adopt the Mastercard Agent Pay Acceptance Framework, which establishes a secure, scalable framework for enabling AI agents to transact on behalf of customers with tokenization, strong authentication, fraud prevention, and governance. The partnership will also simplify merchant participation in the agentic commerce era by providing them with the tools and insights to maintain control of their customer relationships while unlocking new revenue streams.

"Fiserv and Mastercard are working together to establish the foundation for secure, intelligent, and interoperable agentic commerce experiences,” said Sanjay Saraf, SVP and Global Chief Product Officer, Merchant Solutions at Fiserv. “Together, we are enabling merchants of all sizes to confidently participate in this new era of commerce, leveraging trusted standards and programmable payments to unlock growth.”

“Agentic commerce is transforming payments by creating smarter, more intuitive experiences for both merchants and consumers,” said Chiro Aikat, Co-President, U.S., Mastercard. "These technologies simplify transactions, reduce friction, and enable businesses to deliver faster, more personalized experiences. By working with Fiserv, we’re making it easier for merchants to embrace these innovations in ways that add trust, speed and confidence.”

Fiserv and Mastercard are advancing their work together, following efforts to drive stablecoin adoption and expanding Mastercard’s Small Business Navigator program.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Contacts

Fiserv Media Relations:
Alex Ebanks
Vice President, Communications
+1 718-928-5727

Industry:

Fiserv, Inc.

NYSE:FI
Details
Headquarters: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
CEO: Mike Lyons
Employees: Over 38,000
Organization: PUB
Revenues: $20.5 billion (2024)
Net Income: $3.13 billion (2024)
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Fiserv Media Relations:
Alex Ebanks
Vice President, Communications
+1 718-928-5727

Social Media Profiles
Fiserv on Facebook
Fiserv on Instagram
Fiserv on LinkedIn
Fiserv on X
More News From Fiserv, Inc.

Fiserv Collaborates with Visa to Accelerate Agentic Commerce

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) today announced a strategic collaboration with Visa (NYSE: V) to enable Visa Intelligent Commerce and deploy Trusted Agent Protocol across Fiserv’s interoperable agentic ecosystem. This will empower merchants to participate in the rapidly evolving world of Agentic Commerce, where artificial intelligence-driven agents act on behalf of consumers to discover, compare, and purchase products. By combining Visa’s authentication and agentic comme...

Fiserv Completes StoneCastle Acquisition, Extending Insured Deposit, Liquidity and Digital Asset Solutions to Financial Institutions and Introducing Deposit Liquidity Options for Merchants

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a global leader in payments and financial technology, has completed its acquisition of StoneCastle Cash Management, expanding its ability to deliver innovative insured deposit funding solutions. By integrating StoneCastle’s institutional deposit network with the Fiserv ecosystem, including core account processing, digital banking, and payments platforms, Fiserv is creating a differentiated offering that helps financial institutions optimi...

Strong Black Friday Sales Highlight an Otherwise Flat November, According to Fiserv Small Business Index

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, has published the Fiserv Small Business Index for November 2025, with the seasonally adjusted Index dropping a point to 142. Year-over-year sales in November (+0.8%) grew slightly despite transactions (-0.7%) declining compared to 2024. Month-over-month sales (-0.6%) and transactions (-0.7%) both declined. Average ticket sizes rose (+1.5%) compared to November 2024....
Back to Newsroom