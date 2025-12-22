dSPACE Invites CES Visitors to a Virtual Race Against AI Drivers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dSPACE, one of the world's leading providers of simulation and validation solutions, invites CES visitors to race against the AI drivers of the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) at its booth #4500 in LVCC West Hall. In a driving simulator, racing fans can compete on the virtualized Indianapolis Motor Speedway against driving stacks based on the driving algorithms of the world's fastest autonomous racing cars.

This demo highlights dSPACE’s advanced simulation and validation capabilities for autonomous driving and complex human-machine interactions (HMI)—a critical aspect of Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) testing. Share

The Indy Autonomous Challenge is an international competition for autonomous racing vehicles that brings together universities from all over the world. dSPACE is a technology sponsor of the IAC and provides the student teams with simulation solutions such as the cloud-based test environment SIMPHERA and the central computer for the racing vehicles. In the last two years, the IAC has held racing competitions at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the CES. This year, dSPACE is bringing the racing action into the virtual world and directly to its exhibition stand.

At CES 2026, dSPACE is presenting a comprehensive validation offering with AI-supported software-in-the-loop and hardware-in-the-loop solutions that enable vehicle manufacturers to master the increasing complexity in the development of software-defined vehicles. In addition, dSPACE is presenting a scalable cybersecurity test framework for vehicle development and a new hardware-in-the-loop system for the development and validation of common ECUs, especially for mechatronic applications in the automotive, agricultural machinery, and construction machinery industries.

As a highlight, CES visitors will discover how dSPACE integrates its HIL simulation tool chain with Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip (SoC) platform to test AV algorithms based on synthetic data.

About dSPACE

dSPACE is the worldwide leading provider of simulation and validation solutions for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company's end-to-end solutions are used in particular by automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components of their new vehicles long before a new model hits the road. dSPACE is not only a sought-after partner in vehicle development; engineers in the aerospace, agricultural, and industrial automation sectors also rely on our expertise. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end simulation and validation solutions to engineering and consulting services, training, and support. With over 2,900 employees worldwide, dSPACE has headquarters in Paderborn, four project centers in Germany, and serves customers through its regional companies in the USA, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China, Croatia, South Korea, India, Sweden, and Italy.