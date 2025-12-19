Gilead and U.S. Government Enter Agreement to Lower Costs of Medicines for Americans

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced an agreement with the U.S. government designed to reduce drug costs for Americans, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to U.S.-based innovation, affordability, and global health leadership.

“This agreement reflects a foundational commitment to both affordability and future innovation, a commitment that we have long seen as essential to shaping the future of healthcare,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “The progress toward expanding access and increasing investment in U.S. innovation will meaningfully contribute to America’s health and economic priorities. Gilead Sciences will continue to work with the Administration in service of these priorities for the benefit of generations to come.”

As part of the three-year agreement, Gilead addresses all requests by President Trump to implement a new pricing strategy that prioritizes American patients, ensuring the U.S. no longer bears a disproportionate share of global healthcare costs. This includes:

Discounts on certain existing medicines within the U.S. Medicaid program, similar to what is paid in comparably developed nations, including select medications to treat HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B and COVID-19.

Pricing future medicines at parity with other key developed nations.

Launching a Direct-to-Patient Program where individuals with a prescription can obtain Gilead’s Hepatitis C treatment and cure, Epclusa ® , at a discounted cash price. Gilead will make Epclusa available via TrumpRx.gov where American patients can be connected directly with Gilead’s Direct-to-Patient Program.

, at a discounted cash price. Gilead will make Epclusa available via TrumpRx.gov where American patients can be connected directly with Gilead’s Direct-to-Patient Program. An agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce to be exempt from Section 232 pharmaceutical tariffs for three years, provided Gilead further invests in manufacturing in the United States.

Based on these terms, the company expects the financial impact to be manageable in 2026 and beyond. Additional terms of the agreement with the U.S. government remain confidential.

This agreement reinforces America’s leadership in global health and biomedical innovation and builds upon Gilead’s recently announced landmark partnership with the U.S. Department of State to provide its breakthrough HIV prevention medicine, lenacapavir, at no profit to up to two million individuals in the most severely affected countries around the world over the next three years.

Gilead also recently announced it will invest $32 billion in U.S.-based manufacturing, R&D, and infrastructure over the next five years. This investment is projected to generate $43 billion in national economic value and create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

