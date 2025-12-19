Apricus Realty Capital Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apricus Realty Capital has acquired 6110 Chippewa Drive, Dallas, TX 75212, a 2.3-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property improved with a 7,082-square-foot service facility, in an off-market transaction.

The property was sold by Bob Ward Jr. Equipment Co. and acquired by Apricus Realty Capital. Martin Grossman and David Guinn assisted in facilitating the transaction.

Strategically located just off Loop 12 and Interstate 30, the site offers excellent access to major transportation corridors serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. The highly functional IOS layout, combined with on-site improvements, makes the property well-suited for a range of industrial, service, and logistics users requiring secure outdoor storage with operational facilities.

“This transaction reflects continued demand for well-located industrial outdoor storage assets in infill Dallas locations,” said Martin Grossman. “Properties with this level of functionality and access remain increasingly difficult to source, particularly in an off-market setting.”

The site’s configuration and zoning support efficient truck circulation, equipment storage, and service operations, positioning the asset as a valuable infill industrial facility within a supply-constrained submarket.

The property is currently available for lease, offering users a rare opportunity to secure a turnkey IOS facility in a prime Dallas location.

About Apricus Realty Capital

Dallas-based Apricus Realty Capital is a boutique commercial real estate investment firm focused on institutional-quality industrial outdoor storage, infill industrial, Class A office, and retail assets. Founded in 2021, the 48% female-owned firm is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise across acquisitions, asset management, and portfolio construction.

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr., and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principle of the company is exceptional client service, with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.