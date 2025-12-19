Klarna Partners With Coinbase to Add Stablecoin to Funding Mix

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has partnered with Coinbase to add stablecoin funding to its broad range of traditional sources of funding, which include consumer deposits, long-term loans and short-dated commercial paper. The digital bank plans to raise short-term funding from institutional investors denominated in USDC utilizing Coinbase’s digitally native infrastructure.

Adding a USDC-denominated funding source enables Klarna to access USD-like funding directly, tapping into a new pool of institutional investors.

“This is an exciting first step into a new way to raise funding,” said Niclas Neglén, Chief Financial Officer, Klarna, “Stablecoin connects us to an entirely new class of institutional investors, and gives us the potential to diversify our funding sources in ways that simply weren't possible a few years ago. This is just the beginning of how digital assets can work alongside our traditional funding sources."

Klarna chose Coinbase for this initiative for its proven track record in the space – it currently powers crypto infrastructure for more than 260 businesses globally.

This avenue for using stablecoin for funding is still in development and is separate from Klarna’s consumer- and merchant-focused crypto and stablecoin endeavors which it will embark on with continued pace in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the implementation of stablecoin, a crypto wallet, or other crypto offerings, the timing of their availability to our consumers and their anticipated features and benefits. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;

Competition and technological developments;

Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;

Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;

Credit risk management and funding availability;

General economic conditions and market volatility; and

Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Partnership News