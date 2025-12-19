Snuneymuxw First Nation Expands Gaming Portfolio With Agreement to Acquire Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

SNUNEYMUXW (NANAIMO), British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petroglyph Development Group (PDG), a wholly owned corporation of Snuneymuxw First Nation (Snuneymuxw), and Great Canadian Entertainment announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for PDG to purchase Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, the highly successful entertainment venue in Coquitlam, B.C.

“This latest agreement reinforces the strategy we’re executing and the proven results we’ve achieved across our gaming portfolio,” said Chief Mike Wyse, Xum’silum, Snuneymuxw First Nation. “The confidence placed in us by Great Canadian Entertainment and the industry is grounded in our disciplined approach to sustainable growth. The proposed acquisition of Great Canadian Casino Vancouver marks another step toward economic self-determination for Snuneymuxw, strengthening our long-term prosperity, financial independence and restoring an economy that thrived for thousands of years.”

This marks the fifth major agreement for casino acquisition in British Columbia for Snuneymuxw in the past 12 months, accelerating PDG’s momentum in building one of the most dynamic gaming portfolios in Canada. Following the previously announced acquisitions of Casino Nanaimo and Elements Casino Victoria, as well as the execution of purchase agreements with respect to River Rock Casino Resort and Chances Maple Ridge, PDG is positioned to become one of the largest casino operators in B.C. and Canada’s largest Indigenous-owned gaming operator by revenue.

The Nation is honoured to expand its economic portfolio, with gratitude to the generations of Snuneymuxw whose big work and vision have made this milestone possible.

“We are seizing opportunities that will unlock Snuneymuxw’s economic potential and build a strong, resilient future for our Nation,” said Erralyn Joseph, President of Petroglyph Development Group. “Decades of big work have delivered transformative economic growth. Over the last 10 years, PDG has grown from three companies to 13, and counting. We plan to keep the pedal to the metal with a measured and strategic approach, smashing economic ceilings for the benefit of Snuneymuxw, the region, the province and the country.”

“This milestone contributes to the momentum of our dynamic gaming portfolio and our commitment to local sustainable economic development,” said Ian Simpson, Yaatqumtun, Chief Executive Officer of PDG. “Great Canadian Casino Vancouver has long been an important contributor to the Coquitlam economy, and we're committed to ensuring those benefits continue. As we expand Snuneymuxw's economic development footprint, we remain focused on creating lasting value for our Nation, for the communities where we operate and for the region as a whole.”

Great Canadian Casino Vancouver is a landmark property offering 917 slot machines, a diverse array of 37 table games and 42 electronic table games. The destination offers the popular Gordon Ramsay Burger, the very first of the celebrity chef’s restaurants in Canada, The Show Theatre, a 1,050-seat venue showcasing top acts in music and comedy, and a variety of dining and nightlife options.

“Great Canadian Casino Vancouver has thrived because of the passion and dedication of our team members and community,” said Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer of Great Canadian Entertainment. “We are pleased to pass this legacy into the hands of Snuneymuxw First Nation and the vision they hold for the business’s future. We have every confidence that PDG and Snuneymuxw will continue to elevate this and their other properties for years to come.”

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including required approvals under the Competition Act.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP is acting as legal counsel and KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. is acting as financial advisor to PDG. McMillan LLP is acting as legal counsel to Great Canadian Entertainment.

About Snuneymuxw First Nation

Snuneymuxw are a vibrant First Nation of the Coast Salish People, located in the centre of Coast Salish territory on the eastern coast of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Fraser River, Burrard Inlet and the Howe Sound. Snuneymuxw territory encompasses one of the most productive and resource-rich areas at the heart of the Salish Sea. On December 23, 1854, the Crown entered the Snuneymuxw Sarlequun Treaty of 1854, constituting solemn promises and obligations to forever and always protect Snuneymuxw villages, enclosed fields and the right to hunt and fish. To learn more, please visit www.snuneymuxw.ca.

About Petroglyph Development Group

Petroglyph Development Group (PDG) is Snuneymuxw First Nation’s team that focuses on business and economic development. PDG is 100% owned by Snuneymuxw First Nation and its goals are guided by Snuneymuxw priorities. Grounded in snawaylth, the ancestral teachings passed down from Elders, PDG weaves Snuneymuxw knowledge with contemporary business. After starting with three companies and four assets, their diversified portfolio now spans forestry, gaming, hospitality, cannabis production and retail, tourism, transportation and logistics, business management, real estate and development, and convenience and fuel retail. To learn more, please visit https://petroglyphdg.com/.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada’s leading gaming and entertainment company, with the most diversified collection of gaming and hospitality destinations across the country. From Ontario to British Columbia, Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, our properties feature slot machines, live and electronic table games, racetracks, restaurants, concert venues, conference facilities and hotels, creating unforgettable experiences for millions of guests every year.

Proudly Canadian, we began in 1982 as the Great Canadian Casino Company, operating two charity casinos at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition. From those humble beginnings, we have grown into a national leader with operations coast to coast. Today, more than 7,500 dedicated and diverse Canadian team members embody our values, operate with integrity and share a passion for fun and excitement.

Our commitment to excellence is the foundation of everything we do. We are proud to provide exceptional entertainment experiences for our guests, meaningful and rewarding opportunities for our team members and lasting support for the communities where we live and work. At Great Canadian Entertainment, we are proud to be part of Canada’s story, working together to deliver vibrant entertainment, important revenue to support government priorities and a future that continues to celebrate Canadian strength.

To learn more, please visit greatcanadian.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.