HBox Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund

HBox ("HBox" or the "Company"), a leading virtual care platform for specialty practices, announced that it has received a growth investment from Charlesbank's Technology Opportunities Fund ("TOF") II. Amid rising chronic disease prevalence, expanding reimbursement for outcome-focused virtual care and innovative new ways for treating patients between visits, specialty practices are seeking scalable ways to extend treatment beyond the clinic. Charlesbank's investment provides capital to help HBox advance key initiatives, including expanding its virtual care capabilities, furthering its mission to transform care delivery for patients with high-risk chronic conditions, and positioning itself as the virtual care partner to the specialty practice of the future. The transaction closed on December 17, 2025.

HBox is led by BanuPrasad Dhanakoti (Chief Executive Officer), Sandeep Subramanya (Chief Operating Officer) and Mohammed Ali (Chief Revenue Officer), who co-founded the Company. HBox delivers an integrated, AI-powered virtual care platform that leverages connected medical devices, next-generation patient-engagement tools and care services that create a virtual clinic within a clinic, enabling cardiology, pulmonology, nephrology and other specialty clinics to continue care seamlessly outside of in-person care settings. HBox aggregates real-time vitals, patient actions and clinical documentation into a unified system that allows physicians to efficiently manage large chronic populations while maintaining high-touch patient care.

“Today marks an important step forward for HBox and for the patients and clinicians we support,” said Banu Dhanakoti. “For cardiac patients in particular, timely monitoring and personalized care plans can help prevent hospitalizations and provide families with greater confidence in day-to-day condition management. With Charlesbank’s TOF team behind us, we can continue strengthening our offering and advancing a virtual care model that seeks to bring the cardiology clinic of the future into today’s specialty practices – enhancing quality and continuity of care without adding burden to clinics.”

Since its founding, HBox has delivered a fast pace of innovation and high service quality to customers, resulting in rapid customer growth and high patient compliance rates. Today, HBox is a mission-critical partner to independent specialty practices across the country.

“Preventative, virtual and continuous care is the future of healthcare for both improving outcomes and managing costs,” said Michael Zirngibl, Principal at Charlesbank. “We are excited to back Banu, Sandeep, Mo and the team as they continue to expand HBox’s innovative virtual ‘clinic within a clinic’ offering.”

“Remote monitoring and virtual care are becoming standard in many specialties, yet most practices lack the technology and staff to run these programs on their own,” added Hiren Mankodi, Co-Head of Charlesbank’s Technology Opportunities team. “HBox’s combination of software, services and specialty focus positions the Company to be that infrastructure at scale.”

Kaizen Equity Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to HBox, with K&L Gates serving as its counsel. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as financial advisor to Charlesbank, with Mintz and McDermott Will & Schulte as counsel.

About HBox

HBox is a virtual care platform that partners with specialty practices to manage high-risk cardiac and chronic patients between visits. Through its AI-powered virtual care platform, connected medical devices, next-generation patient engagement tools and care services, HBox helps clinics deliver continuous care and improve outcomes with minimal staff burden.

About Charlesbank

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $24 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrial and technology. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through complementary strategies spanning management-led buyouts, opportunistic credit and technology investments. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.