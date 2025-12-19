KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to Dallas Independent School District, TX: Unlimited Tax Bonds Series 2026A and 2026B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Dallas Independent School District, TX: Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2026A; and Variable Rate Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2026B. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the District's outstanding Unlimited Tax Bonds (PSF) and Unlimited Tax Bonds (Non-PSF). The Outlook for each obligation is Stable.

The Series 2026A and 2026B Bonds have received conditional approval for and are expected to be issued with a guarantee of the payment of principal and interest from the State’s Permanent School Fund (“PSF”) guarantee program. KBRA’s ratings for these and all other outstanding series, including both those with and without the PSF guarantee, are based solely on the underlying credit standing of the District, without considering support afforded by the PSF guarantee program.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Large, diverse, and growing tax base provides reliable source of payment for the unlimited tax bonds.

Strong financial management, policies, and procedures have historically sustained large unassigned reserves and strong liquidity.

Credit Challenges

A secular trend of declining enrolment and statutory changes to the State’s school funding system limit prospects for growth in operating resources.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

While not expected, a trend of significant declines in the ad valorem tax base may negatively impact the rating.

A prolonged trend of widening budgetary and operating deficits, resulting in a significant deterioration in unassigned fund balance.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

