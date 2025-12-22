Axelspace Signing Agreement on a Multi-Launch Arrangement and the Launch of New Satellites with Exolaunch

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axelspace Corporation (“Axelspace”), a leading microsatellite company committed to making “Space within Your Reach,” is pleased to announce a multi-launch agreement (MLA) with Exolaunch, a global launch integrator and leader in launch mission management, satellite integration and satellite deployment technologies.

The Multi-Launch Agreement will accelerate the growth of Axelspace. In particular, one satellite scheduled for launch under the new Agreement will be used in the AxelLiner business’s in-orbit demonstration service, “AxelLiner Laboratory”. Exolaunch has already secured launches for eight (8) Axelspace’s satellites on the upcoming missions.

Axelspace provides AxelLiner Laboratory (AL Lab), a new service originating from the AxelLiner business that is specialized in in-orbit demonstration of space components.

Nonetheless, conducting in-orbit demonstrations in a short period of time is known to be a significant challenge due to the inconsistent opportunities provided for in-orbit demonstration missions and its lengthy process from selection to launch, often taking up to several years.

Against this backdrop, space policies promoted by government bodies—including the Space Strategic Fund—position the establishment of a domestic satellite supply chain as a key priority. As a result, demand is growing for timely in-orbit demonstrations of innovative satellite components originating in Japan.

To overcome these existing challenges involved in in-orbit demonstrations, Axelspace has developed a service tailored to such special needs by leveraging the short development time and mass-production capabilities realized by AxelLiner.

In providing AL Lab services, we recognize that, amid the recent global increase in demand for satellite launches, securing launch opportunities that can flexibly accommodate desired schedules and orbits is a critical risk with a high potential impact on service execution.

“Axelspace is a trailblazer in Japan’s space industry, and we are proud to support their ongoing satellite launch program through this new Multi-Launch Agreement,” said Kier Fortier, Vice President of Global Business Development at Exolaunch. “With our global footprint, including Exolaunch Japan, and extensive flight heritage in delivering small satellites safely to orbit, we look forward to providing Axelspace with reliable global launch access and deep launch mission management expertise to support efficient, quick deployment of Axelspace’s satellite constellation.”

