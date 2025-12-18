Conductor Launches Official App in ChatGPT, Bringing Enterprise AI Search Intelligence Directly Into AI-Powered Workflows

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conductor, the end-to-end enterprise platform for the AI search era, today announced the launch of its official app in ChatGPT, giving enterprises one of the first authoritative ways to understand how their brand is represented, cited, and interpreted in AI-generated answers. Built on Conductor’s new MCP server, the Conductor app in ChatGPT brings real-time AI visibility data directly into ChatGPT.

As AI-generated responses increasingly shape how people evaluate brands, make decisions, and seek information, enterprises need a reliable way to understand how they appear inside these systems. With ChatGPT driving higher levels of AI-driven discovery today, brands are being judged and compared inside AI long before a customer reaches their website. Yet, most organizations have had few trustworthy ways to see or influence that presence.

Conductor’s new app in ChatGPT changes that by connecting real-time brand, content, and competitive intelligence through an enterprise-grade Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. MCP enables AI agents/LLMs to communicate with external tools and data sources via a shared standard, allowing access to accurate, real-time performance data as it reasons. This makes Conductor one of the first platforms to give enterprises a grounded, data-driven view of their visibility inside AI answers directly in ChatGPT.

“Most enterprises are experimenting with AI agents, but an agent is only as good as the data and context it can understand,” said Wei Zheng, Chief Product Officer at Conductor. “By building an MCP, we let the Conductor app in ChatGPT connect directly to Conductor’s AI intelligence. Our split reasoning model means the Conductor app in ChatGPT does what it does best, the analysis and narrative, while Conductor keeps the intelligence grounded in real brand performance data, leveraging its differentiated synthetic prompt curation engine. That gives customers trusted answers, not guesses, about how their brand is being perceived across AI experiences.”

“Every major shift in search has created a new class of winners, and AI is the biggest shift yet,” said Seth Besmertnik, CEO and Co-founder of Conductor. “Conductor, as a verified app for the expansion of the OpenAI enterprise App Directory, signals a new standard for how brands will understand and grow in this environment. It is an inflection point for the entire industry, and we are proud to help define what enterprise success in AI search looks like.”

With the Conductor app in ChatGPT, users can validate AI brand presence, view citation share across leading AI search surfaces, assess sentiment by search intent, analyze competitive visibility, and generate grounded content recommendations informed by real performance data. These workflows bring Conductor’s intelligence directly into the AI surface, where users increasingly perform their research and decision-making.

Early enterprise testers such as Labcorp, Dun & Bradstreet, and UPMC echo this value of bringing Conductor intelligence into any AI surface through MCP.

“As AI reshapes how information is discovered and used, having Conductor’s visibility data embedded in those systems gives us real-time clarity on how our brand shows up, and the power to influence it where it matters most,” said Jon Ewing, Chief Marketing Officer, Dun & Bradstreet. “By surfacing that data directly inside LLMs and into the agents our teams build, Conductor puts us at the forefront of a new era of brand visibility that’s built for the AI-first world.”

The current version of the Conductor app in ChatGPT exposes Conductor’s AI search performance data, with technical SEO, traffic, engagement, and content-optimization datasets planned for release. This upcoming expansion will allow enterprises to compare how they perform across AI search surfaces and classic Google search without leaving ChatGPT.

