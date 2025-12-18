iHeartMedia and Viant Partner to Unlock Addressable Audio at Scale

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced a strategic integration with iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in the U.S. and the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, to deliver enhanced addressability, measurement, and programmatic innovation across podcasts, streaming and broadcast radio.

“By combining iHeartMedia’s unmatched scale with Viant’s AI-powered platform, we’re unlocking the full promise of audio for advertisers,” said Richie Hyden, SVP of Publisher Solutions at Viant. Share

As a part of the expanded partnership, Viant has integrated with Triton Digital—the global technology and services leader—which enables programmatic access to iHeartMedia’s extensive audio inventory, including its unrivaled podcast catalog, streaming audio and broadcast radio inventory. Advertisers leveraging Viant’s platform can now activate addressable campaigns across the full spectrum of iHeartMedia’s audio network, unlocking greater precision, transparency, and performance for brands seeking outcomes from one of media’s fastest-growing channels.

“Audio is one of the most engaging mediums and has truly evolved into a dynamic, data-driven channel,” said Richie Hyden, SVP of Publisher Solutions at Viant. “By combining iHeartMedia’s unmatched scale with Viant’s AI-powered platform, we’re unlocking the full promise of audio for advertisers.”

The partnership also marks a milestone for the programmatic industry, bringing OTA broadcast radio—one of the most powerful reach channels in media—into Viant’s platform for the first time, demonstrating how radio and podcasts together form complementary pillars of the modern audio strategy for advertisers. Like podcasts, radio delivers depth, authenticity, and engagement that drive consumer connection and conversion — but it also brings the unmatched power of reach and frequency, all amplified by the precision and performance of programmatic.

“This integration with Viant marks a pivotal moment for audio advertising and will help marketers drive stronger performance, while also delivering more relevant experiences for listeners,” said Lisa Coffey, Chief Business Officer for iHeartMedia. “This allows advertisers to programmatically access the full spectrum of iHeart’s audio network — from podcasts and streaming to broadcast radio — with the precision, transparency, and performance they expect from digital. It’s a major step forward in unifying the power of audio under one scalable, data-driven solution.”

ABOUT VIANT

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Viant’s omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best AI-Powered Advertising Solution and Best Demand-Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Best Strategic AI Platform by the Adweek Tech Stack Awards, and received a Great Place to Work® certification and the Business Intelligence Group’s AI Excellence Award. Learn more at viantinc.com.