Carvana and Jimmie Johnson Unveil 2026 Daytona 500 Paint Scheme

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today unveiled the Daytona paint scheme for seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner Jimmie Johnson. The reveal kicks off the new racing season and the fifth year of Carvana and Johnson’s collaboration.

The custom design features interlocking halos that form a gradient across the body, a visual nod to movement, connection, and speed. A prominent rear halo anchors the design, while yellow streaks from the wheels evoke light in motion. The scheme also incorporates Johnson’s iconic neon accent, long associated with his career triumphs and LEGACY. It’s a subtle signature that signals his return to the track where he’s twice claimed victory.

“Carvana has been an incredible partner, and every season we’ve found new ways to celebrate what makes racing so special,” said Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “This year’s scheme is sharp, it’s fresh, and I can’t wait for fans to see it on the track in Daytona.”

Since joining forces in 2021, Carvana and Johnson have pushed the boundaries of creative storytelling both on and off the track, from fan-favorite designs to celebrity collaborations that have brought new energy into the sport. The 2026 season promises to build on that LEGACY.

“We’ve shared an incredible journey with Jimmie and we’re excited for what’s ahead in our fifth year of partnership this season,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “Jimmie’s drive, energy, and authenticity always inspire us, and we can’t wait to see him take to the track at Daytona with this brand new design, marking another exciting chapter in our story together.”

Fans can follow Johnson’s 2026 campaign beginning with the DAYTONA 500 on February 15, 2026. He is also confirmed to compete in the San Diego NASCAR Street Race, taking place June 19–21 at Naval Base Coronado.

For exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and the official paint scheme reveal, follow @CarvanaRacing on Instagram and X.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can find a car, get financing, trade in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of delivery or local pickup as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, "The King", serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information, and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.