AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Auto Club MAPFRE Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Auto Club MAPFRE Insurance Company (ACMIC) (Columbus, OH). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ACMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also benefit from the support of the majority owner, MAPFRE U.S.A. Corp. (MAPFRE USA), which is owned by MAPFRE S.A.

The removal of the under review with negative implications status considers actions taken by management to address deterioration in capital and overall balance sheet strength. ACMIC has executed on its planned capital management initiatives during the fourth quarter of 2025, including an additional capital contribution, as well as an extension of the maturity date regarding an inter-company surplus note, which strengthened key balance sheet metrics to levels supportive of the current ratings. In addition, future capital contributions are expected to continue to support the balance sheet strength over the initial five-year business plan.

As a start-up company, management is continuing to focus on future growth in line with the business plan. Prospective premium growth is expected to be supported by the overall growth strategic plans of MAPFRE USA and AAA Washington.

AM Best will continue to monitor ACMIC’s risk-adjusted capitalization and operating performance closely during the initial start-up phase. ACMIC’s ERM program is considered appropriate and is supported by the MAPFRE USA organization, which oversees the company’s ERM program.

