Factorial and Cartesian Growth Corporation III (Nasdaq: CGCT) Announce Business Combination Agreement to Accelerate Commercialization of Solid-State Battery Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factorial Inc. (“Factorial”), a leader in solid-state battery technology, and Cartesian Growth Corporation III (“Cartesian III”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (“BCA”).

The business combination (“Combination”) values Factorial at approximately $1.1 billion on a pre-money, pre-merger basis. The Combination also includes $100 million in new capital committed by institutional investors in a private placement of common stock (the “PIPE”). Upon closing, the combined company will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol FAC. Cartesian III currently holds approximately $276 million in cash in trust (all subject to redemption). Assuming no redemptions, the Combination will result in a pro forma equity value of approximately $1.5 billion.

“This agreement marks a pivotal inflection point in our progression from proven technology to broad commercial deployment across multiple industries,” said Dr. Siyu Huang, Co-founder and CEO of Factorial. “We’ve proven our solid-state platform delivers what customers want – longer range, lighter weight, and greater cost efficiency. A Nasdaq listing is expected to provide the capital and enhanced visibility to drive commercial adoption of our transformative products.”

Factorial’s solid-state cells have been validated through OEM collaborations, including real-world testing in a lightly modified Mercedes-Benz EQS test vehicle achieving over 1,200 km of range on a single charge with 106 Ah cells. Stellantis-lab testing verified 77Ah cells demonstrating high energy density, fast charging, and robust performance across temperature extremes.

Beyond passenger vehicles, Factorial is expanding into high-growth defense, aerospace, and robotics applications where high power, ability to operate across extreme temperature ranges, and lightweight performance are mission-critical.

“We are proud to partner with Factorial, as they transform cutting-edge science into compelling commercial offerings,” noted Peter Yu, Chairman & CEO of Cartesian III. “Our due diligence ratified that Factorial’s solutions can be transformative not only for marquee automotive partners, but also for critical national security priorities, such as the drone or UAV market.”

The proposed Combination is expected to close mid-2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional information about the proposed Combination and related transaction will be provided in a Form 8-K filed by Cartesian III today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Advisors

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (“Cantor”) is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Factorial and as the sole placement agent for the PIPE. Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel to Factorial. Greenberg Traurig, LLP is acting as legal counsel to Cartesian. Thompson Coburn LLP is acting as legal counsel to Cantor.

About Factorial

Founded and headquartered in the Boston, Massachusetts, area, Factorial operates at the forefront of solid-state battery development, offering safe, high-performance alternatives to traditional lithium-ion technologies. Its proprietary FEST® (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) and Solstice™ platforms deliver greater energy density, enhanced safety, and compatibility with existing manufacturing systems. Factorial’s commercial partnerships include global automotive leaders such as Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai Motor Company, and Kia Corporation. Early investors include GVP Climate in partnership with Gatemore Capital Management and WAVE Equity Partners. For more information, visit www.factorialenergy.com.

About Cartesian III

Cartesian III is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or reorganization or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian III is an affiliate of Cartesian Capital Group, LLC, a global private equity firm and registered investment adviser headquartered in New York City, New York. Cartesian III is an emerging growth company as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012. For more information about Cartesian III, please visit www.cartesiangrowth.com/cgc3.

