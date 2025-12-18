Rudolph and Sletten Awarded UC Davis Health Central Utility Plant Expansion

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a contract by UC Davis Health for the Central Utility Plant (CUP) Expansion at its healthcare campus in Sacramento, California. The project scope of work includes construction of a new two-story, 32,000-square-foot CUP Annex Building, which will include plant operations and hospital operators support space and expansion of normal and emergency power services, including three 3MW generators. The project will also renovate the existing Campus Central Plant, including upgrades of existing chilled and hot water systems, reconfiguration of electrical infrastructure, fuel oil system capacity expansion, upgrades of industrial controls, and renovations to the existing control room and administrative spaces.

Work is already underway with substantial completion anticipated in the fall of 2027. The project’s current contract value is approximately $253 million, which includes $108 million that was added to the Company’s backlog in the fourth quarter of 2025.

