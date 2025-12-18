TREMITI ISLANDS, Italy & VIENNA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enry’s Island SpA (WBAG:EIOS), the world’s first publicly listed venture builder, announces a new era of growth, innovation, and the democratization of Venture Capital (VC). The company has delivered exceptional results, consolidating its position as an industry leader through a strategic positioning in the rapidly expanding gaming market.

Enry's Island SpA Strengthens Its Leadership in Venture Capital with Explosive Growth and Redesigns the Future of VC Through Gaming Share

Record Growth and Performance

Enry’s Island SpA has demonstrated an extraordinary growth trajectory and a strong financial and operational track record:

Revenues: +250% year-over-year (YoY).

+250% year-over-year (YoY). Exit: $3.6M in exits realized via IPO.

$3.6M in exits realized via IPO. Portfolio: 1 IPO of a portfolio company completed in December 2024, with an additional 2 IPOs expected in 2026.

The performance of the EIOS:VSE stock reflects this strength:

Price per Share (PPS): +132% in the first half (H1) of 2025, stabilizing at a +116% YTD increase.

+132% in the first half (H1) of 2025, stabilizing at a increase. Daily Trading Volume: peaks of +1000% in H1 2025.

peaks of in H1 2025. Market Cap: +220% over the last 18 months.

These results are supported by Enry's Island’s proprietary framework, the “Enry's Model,” structured across three business layers:

Business Layer: Enry’s Island SpA (VC/Venture Builder) – $20M Equity Round A with LDA Capital, Los Angeles.

Enry’s Island SpA (VC/Venture Builder) – $20M Equity Round A with LDA Capital, Los Angeles. Software Layer: HUI SpA, a SaaS/SuperApp for VCs and startups, designed to become for Venture Capital what platforms like BlackRock’s Aladdin represent for institutional asset management, with an open, gamified vision oriented toward long-tail users – $25M Equity Round A with Nimbus Capital, Miami, and growth of +250% in revenues and +350% in user base.

HUI SpA, a SaaS/SuperApp for VCs and startups, designed to become for Venture Capital what platforms like BlackRock’s Aladdin represent for institutional asset management, with an open, gamified vision oriented toward long-tail users – $25M Equity Round A with Nimbus Capital, Miami, and growth of +250% in revenues and +350% in user base. Space Layer: R5 Holding (Phygital Distributed Coworking and luxury services for investors) – $1B term sheet from a US fund and an IPO expected in H2 2026.

In addition to EI, both the Software and Space Layers have achieved strong results and key milestones:

HUI

Price per Share (PPS): +15% (HUI:VSE)

+15% (HUI:VSE) Revenues: +350% YoY

+350% YoY User Base: +350%

+350% New Release: V3 scheduled for Q1 2026

R5 Holding

IPO: expected in H2 2026

expected in Round A: $1B equity

The “VC Revolution”: Teaching and Democratizing Through Gaming

The Chairman of Enry’s Island SpA, Luigi Valerio Rinaldi, stated: “I agree with Elon Musk that the best way to teach is through a video game, and this is even more true when it comes to teaching startups how to execute well and avoid the most common mistakes.”

Leveraging 20 years of VC experience and 40 years of passion for gaming, Rinaldi and Enry’s Island are launching their “VC Revolution” with Enry’s Island AdVentures (EIA Holding LLC, based in New York). This is the first video game designed to teach how to launch and scale startups—an initiative aimed at:

Democratizing VC: bringing Venture Capital experience and best practices to so-called “long tail users,” i.e., everyone who has been excluded so far for geographic, economic, or technical reasons.

bringing Venture Capital experience and best practices to so-called i.e., everyone who has been excluded so far for geographic, economic, or technical reasons. Accessible Innovation: taking innovation “to the streets (through Enry’s Stores) and into their phones (through our video game),” breaking the monopoly of the “VC cathedrals in Silicon Valley.”

taking innovation “to the streets (through Enry’s Stores) and into their phones (through our video game),” breaking the monopoly of the “VC cathedrals in Silicon Valley.” Bottom-Up Vision: Enry’s Island recognizes that “creativity and innovation always come from the peripheries of social systems,” aiming to evangelize and disseminate its best practices where opportunities are less frequently captured by traditional players.

Strategic Focus: A Blue Ocean in the Gaming Sector

Enry’s Island validated its model by riding the waves of Web2 and the Sharing Economy, and is now steering its Deal Flow strategy entirely toward the gaming sector, creating a new market “Blue Ocean”:

Scouting and Investments: the company is finalizing joint ventures with major international game studios and plans to invest more than $5M in equity across 10 game studios in 2026.

the company is finalizing joint ventures with major international game studios and plans to invest more than in equity across in 2026. First Mover Position: Enry’s Island positions itself as the first player to open and lead a market where no VC competitor has yet moved in a structured way, consistent with its approach as “bold venture capital players with a mindset that is both industrial and financial.”

Next Steps: The Kickstarter Launch

The next phase of this B2C transition will see the launch of a major US Kickstarter campaign for the portfolio company Enry’s Island AdVentures (EIA Holding LLC), planned for Q1 2026.

Led from New York, the campaign will have an international scope and will involve 1980s retro-gaming guru developers and influencers with millions of fans.

The Kickstarter strategy represents the perfect fusion of finance and gaming: “gamers will become shareholders and shareholders will become gamers.” Venture Capital thus takes a further step forward in its evolution.

Board Strengthening and a Holistic Vision

To support this growth, Enry’s Island has expanded its Board with new key people with strong international track records, such as Alessandro Pacciana (Head of Sales at international private banks) and Victor Pizzoni (expert in corporate finance and capital markets).

The combination of top-down capabilities (with partners such as PwC, Accenture, EY, CMS Global) and bottom-up sensitivity toward the end user is creating a new holistic ecosystem, where “concept” (disruptive ideas) and “capital” (from institutions to long tail investors) merge to create the most revolutionary ventures in the gaming space.

Enry’s Island SpA continues to demonstrate its pioneering vision, shaping the future of Venture Capital.