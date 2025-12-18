OutBack Power Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Near Prime Technologies to Support U.S. Manufactured Battery Systems

COMMERCE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutBack Power, a leader in off-grid and hybrid solar energy solutions, today announced a strategic Supply Agreement with Near Prime Technologies (NPT), the U.S. manufacturing partner of C4V, a New York-based technology company that has successfully deployed its defense-qualified lithium-ion battery technology across multiple U.S. and allied naval programs.

Near Prime’s U.S.-made battery cells are listed to UL 1973 and UL 1642, and the system architecture has completed UL 9540A thermal‑runaway fire propagation testing.

The partnership will enable OutBack Power to offer a secure domestic supply and production of advanced, certified battery systems for residential and commercial energy storage, leveraging C4V’s BMLMP (BioMineralized Lithium Mixed Metals Phosphate) chemistry and Near Prime’s state-of-the-art production facility in New York. The systems reflect completed UL 9540A testing and UL 1973/UL 1642 listings.

The agreement focuses on OutBack Power led design, manufacture, and supply of advanced battery systems for the residential market. Under the contract, OutBack will integrate C4V’s proven BMLMP cell technology, manufactured in the United States by Near Prime, into OutBack’s next-generation storage products. Assembly and commercialization of the final systems will be driven by OutBack Power as a fully domestic residential energy storage solution.

“By partnering with Near Prime and C4V, we are aligning with a U.S.-based, defense-certified supply chain that ensures the long-term reliability, safety, and domestic energy independence our customers demand. This is another major milestone in OutBack’s transformation,” said Randy Taylor, General Manager of OutBack Power.

Under the contract, OutBack Power has committed to purchasing 2GWh of battery cells over the next 5 years. The agreement also includes options for annual renewals and volume expansion through 2030.

“This is about building resilience and trust,” said James Showalter, CEO of Energy Access Innovations (EAI), OutBack’s parent company. “We’re reshoring production, investing in long-term partnerships, and delivering on our promise of reliable, accessible energy for all. This is the same technology that has passed the U.S. Department of Defense qualification and are deployed in autonomous naval systems. We’re reshoring production, investing in long-term partnerships, and delivering defense-grade reliability to residential energy users.”

“This partnership with OutBack Power represents a natural extension of our mission to bring world-class, U.S.-made battery technology to every sector of the energy market,” said Shailesh Upreti, CEO of C4V and Near Prime Technologies. “Our cells have already proven themselves in some of the most demanding defense and maritime environments. Bringing that same level of reliability and safety to the residential market reinforces America’s retaking leadership in advanced energy manufacturing.”

The collaboration also includes joint development of a custom Battery Management System (BMS) tailored to OutBack’s 28S1P, 103.5V, 40A architecture, optimized for C4V’s 53Ah, 3.7V U.S.-made cells. The system will meet both UL and DoD safety and performance standards, ensuring a consistent platform for residential, commercial, and defense-derived energy applications.

This partnership unites OutBack Power’s leadership in reliable distributed energy with C4V’s proven battery technology and Near Prime Technologies’ domestic manufacturing capability—establishing a U.S.-made, fully certified, defense-qualified energy-storage platform ready for residential and commercial deployment.