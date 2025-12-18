AIG to Form Special Purpose Vehicle through a Strategic Partnership with Amwins and Blackstone, and Launches Collaboration with Palantir on GenAI Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) in collaboration with Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, and funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, today announced they will be forming a new Lloyd’s syndicate, Syndicate 2479, a novel structure involving a specialty distributor, insurer and Lloyd’s syndicate backed with third-party capital. On January 1, 2026, Syndicate 2479 will commence underwriting $300 million of premium that will be managed by AIG. This portfolio is representative of a broad and highly diversified cross section of Amwins’ ~$6 billion of delegated authority premiums. As part of the assessment, AIG deployed Palantir’s Foundry capabilities to validate its in-depth analysis of the portfolio.

Longer term, in collaboration with Palantir, AIG will leverage Palantir’s Foundry platform and multiple Large Language Model agents to quickly retrieve data and evaluate defined risk characteristics to understand how the Amwins’ program portfolio aligns with the Syndicate's risk appetite. In connection, AIG has developed an ontology that will enable Large Language Models to access over four million industry data points to further expand its underwriting capabilities.

“Our partnership with Amwins and Blackstone represents the next level of innovation, technical modeling and use of GenAI for portfolio underwriting. To build a balanced portfolio across lines of business for AIG and our capital partners, we collaborated with Palantir to analyze the portfolio with specific characteristics. The formation of Syndicate 2479, which includes capital investment provided by Amwins and Blackstone, further advances our deployment of GenAI through a capability that can evaluate risk with more data and analytics at the individual level to optimize the special purpose vehicle. We believe this capability will unlock future opportunities for expansion and innovation in specialty and other lines of business,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & CEO, AIG.

“We are excited about this new partnership which allows us to invest aligned capital alongside our multiline dedicated underwriting portfolio,” said Scott Purviance, CEO, Amwins. “In addition, it will facilitate our ability to create new programs and build long-term sustainable capacity. AIG’s underwriting knowledge and GenAI capabilities truly facilitated the creation of this new syndicate.”

“We’re proud to partner with AIG in its visionary approach to transform the insurance industry,” said Dr. Alex Karp, Palantir CEO and co-founder. “AIG’s deployment of Palantir’s software helps drive new partnership opportunities and efficiencies as exemplified by this new SPV.”

Evercore, Aon plc and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as advisers for AIG.

