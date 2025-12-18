Modern Treasury and Paxos Make It Easier for Businesses to Move Money with Stablecoins

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced a partnership with Paxos, a leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, to make it easier for businesses to start using stablecoin payments alongside their existing payment methods.

Under the partnership, Modern Treasury will integrate Paxos’ industry-leading stablecoin and settlement technology into its platform. This will allow businesses to originate, reconcile, and manage stablecoin payments with the same controls, transparency, and operational efficiency they expect from traditional payment methods. Modern Treasury will also join the Global Dollar Network, a fast-growing network of global enterprises working to grow stablecoin adoption with a transparent, equitable rewards model powered by USDG.

“Enterprises are increasingly exploring stablecoins as a faster, more programmable, and globally available form of money movement,” said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder & CEO at Modern Treasury. “Paxos has built one of the most trusted regulated platforms for digital dollars. By working together, we can give companies of all sizes a reliable and compliant way to incorporate stablecoins into their financial workflows with the same confidence and control they expect from any other payment method.”

Paxos issues regulated USD-backed stablecoins and provides the underlying technology that powers digital-asset capabilities for leading global enterprises such as PayPal, Mercado Libre, Stripe, and Nubank. By integrating its technology, Modern Treasury will help customers easily move between fiat and stablecoins and deliver advantages such as:

Real-time settlement across borders and counterparties

Reduced operational overhead with API-driven financial workflows

Built-in compliance to streamline regulatory adherence

Unified visibility across both traditional and digital currency transactions

“Payments are undergoing a significant transformation, and stablecoins are at the center of that evolution, fueling a new cycle of innovation and growth,” said Peter Jonas, Chief Revenue Officer at Paxos. “With Modern Treasury’s scale and expertise in handling hundreds of billions of dollars in payments, this is a natural partnership that brings together proven payment operations with regulated digital asset infrastructure to accelerate the next generation of global money movement.”

The partnership reflects growing enterprise demand across an array of industry verticals for stablecoins in global payments. Modern Treasury and Paxos aim to accelerate adoption by making stablecoin payments simple, secure, and scalable.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $400 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

About Paxos

Paxos is a regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform that supports the secure movement of assets for global enterprises. The company builds technology that lets trusted institutions offer digital asset services under strong regulatory oversight and high standards of security, and issues USD-backed stablecoins used by millions of users around the world. Prudentially regulated by FIN-FSA in Europe, the OCC in the U.S., the MAS in Singapore, and FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Paxos is a leading fintech company with more than $500 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, and PayPal Ventures.

